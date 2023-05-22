Video
If BNP wants to halt elections, it will be resisted: Quader

Published : Monday, 22 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Sunday said if BNP wants to halt the upcoming general elections, it will be resisted unitedly.
 
"If BNP wants to halt the elections without joining it, the party will be resisted with the help of people. The ruling party will no longer respond to BNP by holding peace rallies but BNP must be resisted from the union level to central level," he told a peace rally.

Dhaka North City unit of Awami League arranged the rally in front of the Science Museum at Agargaon in the capital on Sunday afternoon.

Quader said the plot BNP is hatching, is against the spirit of liberation war, non-communal spirit and the development of Bangladesh achieved under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership and that is why it (BNP's plot) should be foiled together.

Claiming that BNP is giving death threat to Sheikh Hasina in the name of its one-point demand, the AL general secretary said he is issuing alert against the conspiracy going on in disguise of movement, as BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced various demands like 27-point, 10-point and one-point demand.

He said now Fakhrul has announced one-point demand to topple the Sheikh Hasina government, while the BNP's Rajshahi Zila unit convener on May 19 last threatened to send Sheikh Hasina to grave.

"We have held many peace rallies. We will ask AL leaders and workers not to hold peace rallies anymore... but they (BNP) must be resisted. The dens of killers and evil forces should be dismantled," Quader said.    BSS


