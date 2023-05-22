Video
AL files two cases against 450 BNP men over a clash in Patuakhali

Published : Monday, 22 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72

PATUAKHALI, May 21: Two cases were filed against 450 leaders and activists of BNP, including the district presidents and general secretaries of Jubo Dal, Chhatra Dal, and Sramik Dal, in relation to a recent clash between Awami League and BNP in Patuakhali.

The clash occurred during a peace rally organized by the Awami League at the Muslimpara intersection in the municipality.

Two Awami League leaders filed the two cases at the Sadar police station.

No arrests have been made thus far by the police.

AL leader Raihan Hossain filed a written complaint on the night of May 20.

According to the complaint, while the peace rally was underway, BNP supporters allegedly ambushed the participants, vandalizing houses and shops, resulting in several activists being injured and subsequently admitted to the hospital.

The main defendant, in this case, is Monir Munshi, the General Secretary of the district Sramik Dal, along with 29 other leaders and workers. Additionally, 150-200 unidentified individuals have been named as defendants.

In another case filed at the same police station on May 21, District Jubo League Joint General Secretary Nasir Uddin, the plaintiff, stated that Jubo Dal members had launched an attack during their peace rally at the Muslimpara intersection, causing similar damages.

District Jubo Dal President Monirul Islam was made the main defendant in this case, listing 16 individuals by name and 200-250 others as unnamed defendants.

Md. Moniruzzaman, the Officer-in-Charge of the Patuakhali Sadar Police Station, said that both plaintiffs had made identical complaints.

He said, "The accused are currently evading arrest. Our efforts to arrest them are ongoing." District Juba Dal President Monirul Islam Liton expressed that the BNP would also file a case against the Awami League attackers at the police station. He further stated that if the police failed to take action, they would approach the court.    UNB



