Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 22 May, 2023, 11:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Extremists surrender at Ullapara

Published : Monday, 22 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Staff Correspondent


A total of 315 extremists of Sirajganj, Pabna, Tangail, Rajbari, Meherpur, Kushtia and Bogura on Sunday surrendered with arms to the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) at Ullapara, Sirajganj on Sunday.

Members of Purba Banglar Communist Party (red flag), Purba Banglar Sarbahara Party (MBRM) and Purba Banglar Sarbahara Party (Janajudda),  surrendered with 216 arms to return to normal life, in the presence of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal.
 The Home Minister said that they would be rehabilitated and the cases filed against them would  be reviewed.

The government will make them skilled workforce by imparting training, said Kamal.
 
He said, "Those, still involved in terrorist activities will face the music. RAB will catch you, no matter where you are hiding."

Parliamentary standing committee on home ministry chairman Benazir Ahmed, MP,   Tanvir Imam, MP,  senior secretary of the public security division of home ministry Aminul Islam Khan, inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun were present at the surrender function chaired by RAB director general M Khurshid Hossain.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AL files two cases against 450 BNP men over a clash in Patuakhali
Extremists surrender at Ullapara
Election Commission’s power not been cut : EC Rashida
BSF shoots, injures quarry worker in Panchagarh
Acute gas crisis still haunts Ctg
Bangladesh’s relation with Saudi Arabia is very good: Prez
Lack of funding exposes vulnerabilities of UN humanitarian system: Report
BNP reiterates demand of polls under caretaker govt


Latest News
Bangladesh announces 29th gas field in Bhola's Ilisha
Guitar smashed by Nirvana's Kurt Cobain sells for nearly $600,000
Brazil's Lula condemns racist abuse of Vinicius
PM to leave for Doha at 3pm
DU Chhatra League protests
Dominant Lyon retain French women's title
Gas supply from another floating LNG terminal resumes after 9 days
AL to hold protest rally across country Monday
315 extremists from 7 districts surrender in Sirajganj
OECD and ADB delegation meets with BGMEA president
Most Read News
Another RUET student found dead at dormitory
Gender biasness in the age of automation
Niko graft: HC bench for holding hearing on Khaleda's plea fixed
Mobile phone tower's radiation below tolerable levels: BTRC Experts
First hajj flight with 415 pilgrims leaves Dhaka
US wants to advance 'deep ties' with Bangladesh
Sylhet's rail link with Dhaka, Ctg halted again
Three tourist dead in Switzerland plane crash
Police bars protesters at Bangabazar intersection
Biman plans to reach US west coast via Japan through code sharing
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft