Extremists surrender at Ullapara





A total of 315 extremists of Sirajganj, Pabna, Tangail, Rajbari, Meherpur, Kushtia and Bogura on Sunday surrendered with arms to the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) at Ullapara, Sirajganj on Sunday.



Members of Purba Banglar Communist Party (red flag), Purba Banglar Sarbahara Party (MBRM) and Purba Banglar Sarbahara Party (Janajudda), surrendered with 216 arms to return to normal life, in the presence of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal.





The government will make them skilled workforce by imparting training, said Kamal.



He said, "Those, still involved in terrorist activities will face the music. RAB will catch you, no matter where you are hiding."



Parliamentary standing committee on home ministry chairman Benazir Ahmed, MP, Tanvir Imam, MP, senior secretary of the public security division of home ministry Aminul Islam Khan, inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun were present at the surrender function chaired by RAB director general M Khurshid Hossain.



