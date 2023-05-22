Video
Election Commission’s power not been cut : EC Rashida

Published : Monday, 22 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Staff Correspondent

Election Commissioner Rashida Sultana on Sunday said that by approving the new amendment proposal of the Representation of the People Order (RPO), the existing power of the Election Commission has not been diminished, but increased.

She argued that by approving the amendment, the objection of any aggrieved person could be taken into account till the gazette publication of the polls result, which was earlier unclear in the law.
 
Election Commissioner Rashida Sultana answered the questions of journalists at the Agargaon election building in the capital.

She said, the commission will enjoy an increase in power to postpone or cancel polls of one or several centres at anytime if irregularities are found as the amendments to the RPO approved by the cabinet.

"The election commission has been given certain power. The commission can cancel the election if any irregularities or rigging are found," she added.

She also said, "Although the EC has the power to cancel the vote before the announcement of the results, the commissioner will have no power after the announcement of the result."

The Election Commissioner said, "The power to cancel the vote during the election was not curtailed in the draft. The power to cancel an election during a vote remains as before. Besides, adding the power to cancel results of one or more centres till publication of gazette."

She said, "Many people got confused thinking that the power that was in 91(a), to stop the election during the polling, has probably been eroded, but that is not the case. As far as I understand, that will not happen. The proposal there is to add another sub-paragraph'. The power has been sought so that action can be taken in case of irregularities in the time between publications of the result by the returning officer and till it is gazetted."

In response to the question whether EC can stop voting like Gaibandha, she said, "As far as I understand we can."

In response to a question from the journalists, the Election Commissioner said, "Before we had no power, now the power has been increased to some extent. It would be better to have the power to cancel the whole election. Because, those who make irregularities have a fear that if the vote is cancelled, they will have to go through the same pressure again."


