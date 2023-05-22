BSF shoots, injures quarry worker in Panchagarh





PANCHAGARH, May 21: A Bangladeshi stone quarry worker has been shot and critically injured by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) in Butirpukur border at Tentulia upazila of Panchagarh district.



The injured was identified as Polash, 35, son of Abdur Rahman, a resident of Bogulahogi village in the upazila.





Being informed, other quarry workers rushed to the spot and rescued Polash. They took Polash to Panchagarh Adhunik Hospital for treatment. He was then referred to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.



PANCHAGARH, May 21: A Bangladeshi stone quarry worker has been shot and critically injured by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) in Butirpukur border at Tentulia upazila of Panchagarh district.The injured was identified as Polash, 35, son of Abdur Rahman, a resident of Bogulahogi village in the upazila.According to locals and family members of the victim, Polash along with others were collecting pebbles from Sao river in the village at about 2.00pm. A patrol team of BSF opened fire at the stone workers at that time, leaving Polash critically injured.Being informed, other quarry workers rushed to the spot and rescued Polash. They took Polash to Panchagarh Adhunik Hospital for treatment. He was then referred to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.