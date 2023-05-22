|
BSF shoots, injures quarry worker in Panchagarh
|
PANCHAGARH, May 21: A Bangladeshi stone quarry worker has been shot and critically injured by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) in Butirpukur border at Tentulia upazila of Panchagarh district.
The injured was identified as Polash, 35, son of Abdur Rahman, a resident of Bogulahogi village in the upazila.
Being informed, other quarry workers rushed to the spot and rescued Polash. They took Polash to Panchagarh Adhunik Hospital for treatment. He was then referred to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.