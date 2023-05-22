Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 22 May, 2023, 11:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Acute gas crisis still haunts Ctg

Three power plants, CUFL, KAFCO shut down

Published : Monday, 22 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 165
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, May 21: The acute gas crisis in the port city, Chattogram has been continuing during the last few days despite increase of LNG production of 900 million cft per day.

Chattogram is getting over 200 million cft per day against the demand of over 350 million cft.

Following the decline of Gas supply to Karnaphuli gas Distribution Company Limited (KGDCL), three power plants and two Fertilizer factories had been shut down.

The power plants are Raojan unit-1 and 2, Shikalbaha power plants of 225 MW. The fertilizer factory is Chattogram Urea Fertilizer Limited (CUFL) and Karnaphuli Fertilizer Company Limited (KAFCO).

According to KGDCL sources, Chattogram needs 100 million cft for private industries including all EPZ and EZ, 100 million cft for CUFL and KAFCO, 100 million cft for four power plants and 50 million cft for domestic uses.

From 200 million cft of gas, 100 million cft distributes to private industries, 50 million cft for domestic uses and 28 million cft for one Shikalbaha 40 MW power plant, KGDCL sources said.

According to RPGCL (Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company Limited) sources, the prodcution of LNG in two floating plants has increased to 900 million cubic feet daily with the operation of both units. Over 700 million cft of gas is being supplied to feed the capital city Dhaka.

Two floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) developed for Petrobangla and Summit Group at Moheshkhali Island in the Bay of Bengal are able to produce 1,000 million cft of gas daily, having the capacity of 500 million cft each. But both units are presently producing 900 million cft, sources said.

PDB sources said, generations in 225 MW Recycle Power Plant and Raojan power plant-1 and 2 still remain suspended for shortage of gas. PDB hoped that the generation in other plants might resume with the increase of gas supply at any time.

The country has two LNG import terminals commissioned in 2018.  Excelerate Energy provided its floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) for two projects developed for Petrobangla and Summit Group at Moheshkhali Island in the Bay of Bengal.

Bangladesh aims to mix long-term supply with volumes procured on the spot LNG market to ensure supply security and price competitiveness.

"We are now getting 208 million cft of gas per day," Aminur Rahman, General Manager Operation of KGDCL told the Daily Observer on Sunday.

"Of them we have been supplying 28 million cft to Shikalbaha 40 MW to power plants, 100 million cft to private Industries and 50 million cft to domestic purposes," he said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AL files two cases against 450 BNP men over a clash in Patuakhali
Extremists surrender at Ullapara
Election Commission’s power not been cut : EC Rashida
BSF shoots, injures quarry worker in Panchagarh
Acute gas crisis still haunts Ctg
Bangladesh’s relation with Saudi Arabia is very good: Prez
Lack of funding exposes vulnerabilities of UN humanitarian system: Report
BNP reiterates demand of polls under caretaker govt


Latest News
Bangladesh announces 29th gas field in Bhola's Ilisha
Guitar smashed by Nirvana's Kurt Cobain sells for nearly $600,000
Brazil's Lula condemns racist abuse of Vinicius
PM to leave for Doha at 3pm
DU Chhatra League protests
Dominant Lyon retain French women's title
Gas supply from another floating LNG terminal resumes after 9 days
AL to hold protest rally across country Monday
315 extremists from 7 districts surrender in Sirajganj
OECD and ADB delegation meets with BGMEA president
Most Read News
Another RUET student found dead at dormitory
Gender biasness in the age of automation
Niko graft: HC bench for holding hearing on Khaleda's plea fixed
Mobile phone tower's radiation below tolerable levels: BTRC Experts
First hajj flight with 415 pilgrims leaves Dhaka
US wants to advance 'deep ties' with Bangladesh
Sylhet's rail link with Dhaka, Ctg halted again
Three tourist dead in Switzerland plane crash
Police bars protesters at Bangabazar intersection
Biman plans to reach US west coast via Japan through code sharing
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft