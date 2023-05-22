Acute gas crisis still haunts Ctg







Chattogram is getting over 200 million cft per day against the demand of over 350 million cft.



Following the decline of Gas supply to Karnaphuli gas Distribution Company Limited (KGDCL), three power plants and two Fertilizer factories had been shut down.

The power plants are Raojan unit-1 and 2, Shikalbaha power plants of 225 MW. The fertilizer factory is Chattogram Urea Fertilizer Limited (CUFL) and Karnaphuli Fertilizer Company Limited (KAFCO).



According to KGDCL sources, Chattogram needs 100 million cft for private industries including all EPZ and EZ, 100 million cft for CUFL and KAFCO, 100 million cft for four power plants and 50 million cft for domestic uses.



From 200 million cft of gas, 100 million cft distributes to private industries, 50 million cft for domestic uses and 28 million cft for one Shikalbaha 40 MW power plant, KGDCL sources said.



According to RPGCL (Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company Limited) sources, the prodcution of LNG in two floating plants has increased to 900 million cubic feet daily with the operation of both units. Over 700 million cft of gas is being supplied to feed the capital city Dhaka.



Two floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) developed for Petrobangla and Summit Group at Moheshkhali Island in the Bay of Bengal are able to produce 1,000 million cft of gas daily, having the capacity of 500 million cft each. But both units are presently producing 900 million cft, sources said.



PDB sources said, generations in 225 MW Recycle Power Plant and Raojan power plant-1 and 2 still remain suspended for shortage of gas. PDB hoped that the generation in other plants might resume with the increase of gas supply at any time.



The country has two LNG import terminals commissioned in 2018. Excelerate Energy provided its floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) for two projects developed for Petrobangla and Summit Group at Moheshkhali Island in the Bay of Bengal.



Bangladesh aims to mix long-term supply with volumes procured on the spot LNG market to ensure supply security and price competitiveness.



"We are now getting 208 million cft of gas per day," Aminur Rahman, General Manager Operation of KGDCL told the Daily Observer on Sunday.



"Of them we have been supplying 28 million cft to Shikalbaha 40 MW to power plants, 100 million cft to private Industries and 50 million cft to domestic purposes," he said.



