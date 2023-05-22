Dengue death toll rises to 13, 33 more hospitalised







According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), 33 more people were hospitalised with dengue in 24 hours till this morning.



Of the new patients, 22 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it.

According to DGHS, 151 dengue patients, including 125 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.



So far, it has recorded 1,447 dengue cases and 1,283 recoveries. The country logged 281 dengue deaths in 2022 - the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Also, it recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year. UNB



