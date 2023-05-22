2 arrested with 1 kg gold in Dhaka Airport  







The arrestees were identified as Saddam Hossain (33) and Nizam Khandkar (29). Both of them arrived at the airport by a flight of Emirates airlines from Dubai at around 12:20pm, said Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) of the AAP Mohammad Ziaul Haque. The AAP officer said when the two detained passengers were collecting their luggage from the baggage belt, the Intelligence wing members of the AAP found them trying to tamper with the baggage trolley.



When the two passengers crossed the green channel of the airport, members of the intelligence wing of the AAP detained them and brought them to the AAP office. During primary interrogation, the two passengers denied carrying any item illegally, but later they admitted to having gold with them. Ziaul Haque also said, after that, the hidden gold was recovered from the trolley, bag and wristwatch with passengers Saddam Hossain and Nizam Khandkar. Apart from gold bars, gold plates were also recovered.