Monday, 22 May, 2023, 11:13 AM
Home City News

Sunamganj transport workers to go on from May 29

Published : Monday, 22 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

SUNAMGANJ, May 21: Sunamganj District Bus, Minibus and Microbus Workers Union called an indefinite strike from May 29 in the district demanding to press-home their three-point demand.

All modes of transport will stay off from Sunamganj-Sylhet road during the strike, said Nurul Islam, general secretary of Sunamganj District Bus, Minibus, and Microbus Workers Union while reading out the written statement.

The demands include taking steps against extortion, physically assaulting the transport workers, vandalism and withdrawal of cases against them.

Earlier, we wanted to go for the strike from May 3 but as per the request of the local administration due to SSC examination, they stepped back from their decision.

But the administration did not pay any heed to their demands, forcing the transport workers union to go for the strike.     UNB


