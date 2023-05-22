Ruet student found dead







The deceased was identified as Samiur Rahman, a 17th batch student of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) department of the university. His identity was confirmed by the director of Ruet Student Welfare office Md. Rabiul Awal.



Boalia Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Suhrawardy Hossain said the student came from home a few days earlier.

"On information, we rushed to the spot and recovered the body and brought it to the hospital. Now the autopsy is going on at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital. The cause of death will be known when the autopsy report will be available," he said.



Earlier, on last Wednesday at noon, the body of Tanveer Fahad Rumi, a student of fourth year and the 18th batch of the Mechanical Engineering department of the same university, was found hanging in his room in Lieutenant Salim Hall. UNB



RAJSHAHI, May 21: Police recovered the body of a student of Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (Ruet) from a hostel in Sadhur Mor area of the city on Saturday night.The deceased was identified as Samiur Rahman, a 17th batch student of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) department of the university. His identity was confirmed by the director of Ruet Student Welfare office Md. Rabiul Awal.Boalia Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Suhrawardy Hossain said the student came from home a few days earlier."On information, we rushed to the spot and recovered the body and brought it to the hospital. Now the autopsy is going on at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital. The cause of death will be known when the autopsy report will be available," he said.Earlier, on last Wednesday at noon, the body of Tanveer Fahad Rumi, a student of fourth year and the 18th batch of the Mechanical Engineering department of the same university, was found hanging in his room in Lieutenant Salim Hall. UNB