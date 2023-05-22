8 km long tourist spot developed on Karnaphuli River bank







Road construction along the banks of the Karnaphuli River from Kalurghat Bridge to Chaktai Canal was taken up in 2017. Its estimated cost was 2 thousand 275 crore 52 lakh 55 thousand Tk. Later its cost was increased to 2 thousand 310 crore 24 lakh 20 Tk. Finally, a target of 100% implementation of the project has been set by December 31, 2023.



Chattogram Metropolitan Awami League General Secretary AJM Nasir Uddin said, 'This project will play an important role in handling the traffic pressure on the city. Business and tourism spots will be created around the road. This will make the country's economy more prosperous and create new jobs.'

Rajiv Das, project director and Chittagong Development Authority (CDA) executive engineer said, '65 per cent of the project has been completed.



47.58 hectares of land has been acquired for this project. 1.93 lakh square meters of road pavement and 1 thousand 470 square meters of rigid pavement will be constructed in this area. Six bus bays, three foot over bridges will be constructed. There will be pump houses, electrical substations, LED street lights and water pumps.



If the project is implemented, Chaktai, Khatunganj, Bakshirhat, Bakolia, Chandgaon and Kalurghat heavy industrial areas of the city will be saved from floods and tidal waves. By connecting the Dhaka-Chattogram and Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highways, the transportation facilities will increase and traffic congestion in the city will be eased. Besides, there is potential for new housing, trade and tourism industries around this project in the area between the city and the coastal embankment.



