Monday, 22 May, 2023, 11:13 AM
Home City News

Worker dies after falling off ladder in Dhaka's Jatrabari

Published : Monday, 22 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131

A 30-year-old worker died after falling off a ladder at Samadnagar in Jatrabari area of the city on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Mainul Islam, a welding worker.

Hailing from Barishal district, Mainul used to live in Shanir Akhra area.

Inspector Bachhu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital police camp, said Mainul was working at a warehouse of a pipe godown in the area.

At one stage, he tried to go to the roof of the godown with a ladder for welding work and fell down around 1:00pm.

Later, he was taken to the Dhaka Medical College and Hospital where the doctors declared him dead around 2:15pm. Police sent the body to hospital morgue for autopsy.     UNB


