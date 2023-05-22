|
Worker dies after falling off ladder in Dhaka's Jatrabari
|
A 30-year-old worker died after falling off a ladder at Samadnagar in Jatrabari area of the city on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Mainul Islam, a welding worker.
Hailing from Barishal district, Mainul used to live in Shanir Akhra area.
Inspector Bachhu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital police camp, said Mainul was working at a warehouse of a pipe godown in the area.
Later, he was taken to the Dhaka Medical College and Hospital where the doctors declared him dead around 2:15pm. Police sent the body to hospital morgue for autopsy. UNB