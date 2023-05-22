Worker dies after falling off ladder in Dhaka's Jatrabari







The deceased was identified as Mainul Islam, a welding worker.



Hailing from Barishal district, Mainul used to live in Shanir Akhra area.

Inspector Bachhu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital police camp, said Mainul was working at a warehouse of a pipe godown in the area.



At one stage, he tried to go to the roof of the godown with a ladder for welding work and fell down around 1:00pm.



Later, he was taken to the Dhaka Medical College and Hospital where the doctors declared him dead around 2:15pm. Police sent the body to hospital morgue for autopsy. UNB



