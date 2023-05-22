





People of different ages are always involved in committing some sort of cyber crimes. Especially school, college, university students use smartphones more. On this smartphone, students and Facebook users are easily tagging their friends without any permission. Thus, tagging a Facebook post without anyone's permission is a cyber crime. The Digital Security Act states that illegal access to important information infrastructure and the collection and use of contact information without anyone's permission is a serious cyber crime.



Such offenses are non-bailable. In addition, many people make arbitrary offensive comments, jokes or defamatory comments on someone's Facebook post, which is also a cyber crime. Like, comment, share without knowing someone's post, even if it involves spreading disrespectful or baseless information, is a cyber crome. So everyone should be careful of using Facebook.

Md Rayhan Ali

