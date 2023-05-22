Kitchen markets in grip of ‘Syndicates’prior to Eid







Prices of all most all types of spices have reportedly shot up despite sufficient supplies. A kilogramme of onion now costs around Tk 90; it was between Tk 35 to Tk 40 even a month ago. Besides, ginger is sold for Tk 400 per kilo. Apart from this, prices of turmeric, cumin, cardamom, cloves, coriander and bay leaf have increased by Tk 50 to Tk 400 per kg.



The price of good quality ginger imported from China has gone up to Tk 400 per kilo. But only a few weeks ago, the price of onion and ginger was half of the current price. Home grown ginger was sold for Tk 180 per kilo in the market before Eid-ul-Fitr. Moreover, price of imported garlic has also increased by Tk 40 per kilo and is now being sold at Tk 160. The price of green chilli is skyrocketing; a kilo is now sold at anywhere between Tk 200 to Tk 220 in the kitchen markets.

Surprisingly enough, market watchdogs are silent. Market monitoring and price regulation is markedly missing. In addition, we spot widespread violation between kitchen market price charts fixed by price regulating authorities and actual prices charged by wholesalers and retailers. And in the absence of mobile courts, it is the common people who are suffering the most.



However, this year it appears trader and wholesaler syndicates have engaged in a sick competition on how to hike commodity prices - with and also without festivals throughout the year.



Nevertheless, in the midst of such an organised chaos, sellers are blaming ban on imports and various other crises as the reason for abnormal price hike of kitchen essentials, but the buyers are reluctant to accept it and they have enough reasons to do so.



The point, however, market syndicates are raising prices of kitchen essentials at will on the pretext of ban on imports. And pointing finger at the Russia-Ukraine War behind every single price hike ranging from energy, kitchen essentials to RMG raw materials seems to have turned into a habit.



With the Eid-Ul-Adha being a little over a month away, it is still possible to come down heavily of dubious syndicates and restore discipline at our kitchen markets.



We suggest the government to consider the option to bring local importers, wholesalers including retailers under a regular consultative process to deter abnormal seasonal and festive price hike. Simultaneously, we call on our business community to operate in the sacrificing spirit of Eid-Ul-Adha and assist the government to keep prices of essential commodities within affordable range.



In conclusion, the Corona pandemic to have ended not too long ago has manifestly added a number of 'New Normal' to our lives - we don't expect regular price hikes to be another 'New Normal' added to the list of our existing miseries.



