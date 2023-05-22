How does unemployment affect our micro and macroeconomic growth?







Several national and international NGOs are working on poverty alleviation by creating significant employment opportunities in Bangladesh alongside their regular business activities. Nevertheless, unemployment has mostly stayed the same over the past years, while COVID-19 and the war between Ukraine and Russia have worsened the situation. As a result, unemployment is a bane for the country's micro and macroeconomic growth. Therefore, this article first looks at the country's unemployment situation and its various impacts on micro and macroeconomics and then provides recommendations to overcome these challenges.



The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals set the goal of achieving a seven percent Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate and zero percent unemployment as benchmarks for decent work and economic growth for its member states/nations. However, the question is, how far is Bangladesh in achieving the SDGs of the United Nations?

According to the World Bank data, Bangladesh achieved 7.9 percent GDP in 2019 but sharply went down to 3.2 in 2020 due to the severe impact of COVID-19. Again, since 2020, the GDP growth has been steady, with 6.9 percent in 2021. According to Asian Development Bank (ADB), the GDP growth rate in 2022 was 7.1 percent. Still, Ukraine and Russia war collapsed the global economy, which has directly impacted Bangladesh's economy, so the growth rate again came down to 5.3 percent.



Despite these figures, national and international economists discount the GDP growth rate and argue that it may not reflect the socio-economic conditions of Bangladesh. For example, there are several reasons why some economists may disagree with Bangladesh's current GDP growth rate. Some possible reasons are:



GDP growth rates may not reflect the living conditions of many people, especially the poor and vulnerable, who face food insecurity, rising inflation and lack of social protection. GDP growth rates may be overstated due to the use of outdated base years, questionable data sources and inadequate coverage of the informal sector. The GDP growth rate may not be sustainable in the long run due to over-reliance on garment exports, lack of economic diversification, rising corruption and political instability.



While the nation's GDP is stable and has shown respectable growth over the years, its unemployment should also be changed. Arthur Melvin Okun, an American economist, developed a theory known as Okun's Law, which describes the trade-off between unemployment and economic growth. Okun's law suggests that a negative relationship exists between changes in the unemployment rate and real GDP.



According to Okun's Law, when an economy experiences higher economic growth, it tends to see a decrease in the unemployment rate. Conversely, unemployment rates rise when economic growth slows or declines. Okun's law highlights the idea that there is a trade-off between achieving low unemployment and high economic growth.



Alban William Housego Phillips, a New Zealand economist, introduced the concept of the Phillips curve in 1958. The Phillips curve describes an alleged inverse relationship between unemployment and the inflation rate. According to the Phillips curve, a nation's inflation rate is relatively very high when the unemployment rate is low and vice versa. On the other hand, there is a trade-off relationship between unemployment and inflation.



Phillips observed that when the economy operates at or near full employment, with a low unemployment rate, workers have increased bargaining power, leading to higher wages. These higher wages can then contribute to higher production costs for firms. To maintain their profit margins, firms raise prices, leading to inflation. On the other hand, when unemployment is high, workers have less bargaining power and lower wages, so inflation is also under control.



Suppose we consider these two significant theoretical constructions regarding GDP, inflation growth rate, and unemployment, Bangladesh presents a critical aspect where economists find it challenging to conclude that the nation is experiencing the correct GDP growth rate.



Unemployment reduces individuals' income, leading to a decrease in their purchasing power. This reduction in purchasing power may reduce demand for goods and services, affecting business profitability. Inflation has the effect of reducing purchasing power. Unemployment and inflation are historically inversely related.



Unemployment can increase poverty among vulnerable groups. This can affect access to basic needs such as food, shelter, and healthcare. Unemployment and poverty are closely related. Poverty reduces the range of occupations, increases earning potential, and ensures a decent standard of living.



Over a person's working life, they lose productivity, amounting to a significant loss of human capital. Community stability is threatened by unemployment, which also threatens social cohesion.



By increasing income inequality and vulnerability, unemployment significantly affects unequal social opportunities and access to decent work, high-quality education and health care.



A negative relationship often exists between unemployment and macroeconomic growth, meaning that slower economic growth can lead to higher unemployment rates. Here is an explanation of the relationship between unemployment and slow macroeconomic growth:



When an economy experiences slow macroeconomic growth, it usually indicates a slowdown in overall economic activity. This can lead to a decrease in the demand for goods and services, decreasing the demand for labour. As a result, businesses may reduce production, leading to layoffs or reluctance to hire new workers, increasing unemployment.



Slower macroeconomic growth may also affect investment levels. When uncertain or weak economic conditions, businesses may delay or reduce their investment in new projects, expansions, or technology upgrades. Hence, low investment can lead to a low labour demand rate, increasing unemployment.



Macroeconomic growth is often associated with improvements in productivity and efficiency. A healthy economy grows at a healthy rate, and businesses invest in new technologies, processes and human capital, which can increase productivity and output. However, during periods of slow growth, businesses may be less inclined to invest in such improvements, resulting in lower productivity levels. As a result, businesses may only need a few workers, leading to high unemployment.



Slower macroeconomic growth can also affect consumer spending and aggregate demand. When economic conditions are weak, consumers may be more cautious about spending, reducing demand for goods and services. This reduced demand can negatively impact businesses, resulting in potential job losses or reduced hiring.



Slower macroeconomic growth can create an environment of uncertainty and reduce business confidence. Uncertainty about the future can cause caution in business hiring decisions. As a result, they may delay expansion plans, reduce labour costs, or adopt a wait-and-see approach, contributing to high unemployment rates.



It is also important to note that various factors, including government policies, global economic conditions, technological progress, and structural characteristics of the economy, can influence the relationship between unemployment and slower macroeconomic growth in Bangladesh.



Improving the unemployment situation in Bangladesh requires a comprehensive and multi-pronged approach. Here are some strategies that can be implemented to improve the unemployment situation in Bangladesh. For example, promoting economic growth, enhancing skills and education, promoting entrepreneurship, increasing labor market flexibility, improving infrastructure, supporting rural and agricultural development, strengthening social safety nets, enhancing public-private partnerships, eliminating gender disparities, and improving data collection and analysis for changing the unemployment condition is essential. However, according to national and international media coverage, such as the Economist, Bangladesh's primary challenge is controlling corruption, which is considered a severe shift towards job creation.



Furthermore, it is essential to note that implementing these strategies requires concerted efforts among government agencies, private sector organizations, civil society members, NGOs and other international stakeholders, such as IMF, The World Bank and ADB. Therefore, regular monitoring and evaluation are crucial to ensure policies and programs' effectiveness and make necessary adjustments for employment creation in Bangladesh. However, this article can be a guideline for conducting future empirical-based research to understand more deeply what factors contribute to the unemployment condition in Bangladesh.



ASM Anam Ullah is an Australian Academic & Human Rights Activist and Soma Dhar is a Research Scholar at the Department of Economics, University of Chittagong, Bangladesh

