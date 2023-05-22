

Impact of climate change on our tourism sector



Bangladesh's distinctive geography and topography render the nation exceptionally vulnerable to the perils of natural calamities, engendering an acute sense of danger. Though the country exhibits remarkable resilience in swiftly recuperating from such adversities, the disconcerting veracity lies in the mounting frequency and heightened intensity of these cataclysmic events instigated by the escalating spectre of climate change. Illustratively, the Sundarbans, the largest expanse of mangrove forests on the globe, bestows a poignant exemplification. Revered as a UNESCO World Heritage site, this ecological marvel has abundant botanical and zoological diversity. Alas, the relentless rise in sea levels and the escalating encroachment of salinity precipitate an accelerated degeneration of its resplendent flora and fauna. Given that the Sundarbans lure tens of thousands of tourists annually, their demise would impart a profound and calamitous blow to the burgeoning tourism sector of Bangladesh.



Cox's Bazar, synonymous with the allure of an unbroken expanse of sandy coastline, confronts a similar fate as the repercussions of escalating storm surges and surging sea levels loom ominously. While the very essence of this renowned beach is imperilled, the adjoining communities are inextricably reliant on the influx of tourism as a crucial source of livelihood. Notably, the adverse ramifications of climate change reverberate far beyond marine and coastal tourism alone. Unforgiving meteorological phenomena and inundation of the hinterland pose an existential threat to revered cultural landmarks emblematic of Bangladesh's historical richness. The medieval city of Paharpur and the Buddhist Vihara of Somapura stand as poignant examples, vulnerable to the ravages of extreme weather events and pervasive flooding. Regrettably, as the integrity of these cherished landmarks deteriorates, a consequential diminution in visitation ensues, precipitating a deleterious ripple effect on the local economy.

Planned tourism should include adaptation to climate change, which means anticipating the impacts of climate change on popular destinations and implementing eco-friendly measures to mitigate any adverse effects.



Build climate-resilient infrastructure that can withstand changing temperatures and intense weather. Highways, hotels, and other tourist infrastructure need to be improved to withstand the effects of natural disasters better.



Tourists should be encouraged to adopt eco-friendly practices. The effects of climate change can be mitigated if tourists adopt eco-friendly practices like recycling and cutting back on their carbon footprints. To do this, sustainable tourism activities should been courage.



There must be better early warning systems and procedures for coping with natural disasters to protect locals and visitors. One way to do this is to provide adequate financial aid to businesses hit by climate-related natural disasters.



Create campaigns to inform visitors, residents, and industry players of the impacts of climate change on the tourism industry and how they may help mitigate these effects. Initiate Talks with Important People. This can be achieved through educational campaigns, visitor centres, interpretation programs, and integrating climate change topics into school curricula. Increasing knowledge and understanding can foster responsible tourism behaviour among both tourists and local communities



Developed countries should help Bangladesh and other developing countries adapt to and reduce the impacts of climate change by cutting their carbon emissions and providing financial and technological support for such efforts. The same can be said about Bangladesh.



Encouraging building sustainable transportation infrastructure, such as developing cycling infrastructure, promoting carpooling, and supporting using renewable energy in transportation, can contribute to a more sustainable tourism industry.

Water conservation and management keeping the tourism industry in mind. This involves ensuring efficient water management practices, for example, rainwater harvesting, wastewater treatment, and responsible water usage in hotels and resorts, which can help mitigate the strain on water resources and reduce the industry's environmental impact.



Teaching and promoting green certifications and standards for accommodations, restaurants, and tour operators can incentivize sustainable practices within the tourism industry. Certifications like LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) and eco-labels can help guide tourists towards environmentally responsible choices while providing recognition to businesses that prioritize sustainability.



Higher mutual collaboration with local communities to ensure adequate output in the tourism industry is needed. Encouraging research and innovation in sustainable tourism practices and climate change adaptation can provide valuable insights and solutions. Supporting research initiatives, funding innovation projects, and fostering partnerships between academia, industry, and government can drive continuous improvement and adaptation within the tourism sector.



Climate change substantially threatens Bangladesh's tourism industry, rendering its profound repercussions readily perceptible. Drawing upon the wisdom gained from global encounters, it becomes imperative to integrate measures for mitigating and adapting to climate change within the sector's overarching planning and strategic framework. In safeguarding Bangladesh's invaluable reservoir of cultural heritage and unparalleled natural splendour, a holistic approach that embraces collaborative endeavours becomes the sine qua non for securing these treasures for future generations.



Dr Mohammad Shahidul Islam, Assistant Professor of Marketing BRAC Business School, BRAC University and Farin Sabrina BBA Student, BRAC Business School, BRAC University



