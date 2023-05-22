

Stop biocide to save our planet



His comment has the relevance to what is happening in our planet. The whole world oblivious to the value of biodiversity has been running after money with building millions of manufacturing factories that emit carbon dioxide estimated at an annual average of around 35 billion tonnes. We nearly forget that protection of biodiversity is indispensable for our survival and if we fail to save it, our existence will be at stake. We should remember money won't protect us.



This is why the International Day for Biological Diversity has been celebrated on May 22 every year to mark the importance of biodiversity on earth. This day acknowledges the fact that a stable and productive society depends on a healthy environment and that for the sake of current and future generations, we must all work to protect, conserve, and sustainably manage our natural resources. By preserving various natural elements such as water, air, soil, energy, vegetation, minerals and fauna, we can keep the balance of the earth's natural beauty.

The scope of environmental issues nowadays ranges from the local to the global. Its severity is getting worse due to the changing lifestyles and constantly growing population. This is time to make deliberate efforts to preserve the environment.



There are millions of plants, animals and microorganisms that form our ecosystem which is considered at three different levels-- genetic diversity, species diversity, and ecosystem diversity. Scientists have variously estimated that there are up to 30 million living species, of which 1.4 million have been classified, including 2,50,000 plants, 7,50,000 insects, and 41,000 vertebrates. The remainders are invertebrates, fungi, algae and microorganisms. It is estimated that over 50% of the world's species are found in the moist tropical forests which cover only 5-7% of the earth's land mass.



Natural resources have suffered a lot as a result of human activities and the rapid growth of industrialization. This relentless exploitation of natural resources has led to unusual weather patterns, destruction of wildlife habitats, extinction of species, global warming and loss of biodiversity. According to a report from the International Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES), there are five direct drivers of biodiversity loss: changes in land and sea use, overexploitation, climate change, pollution and invasive species.



As a result, one million of the world's estimated 8 million species of plants and animals have been threatened with extinction; 75% of the earth's land surface has been significantly altered by human actions including 84% of wetlands; nearly 66% of ocean area is impacted by human activities; close to 90% of the world's fish stocks are over exploited or depleted and agricultural expansion is said to account for over 70% of the projected loss of biodiversity.



In addition, declines in nature and biodiversity have caused around 3.2 billion people, or 40 percent of the global population adversely affected by land degradation; up to $577 billion in annual global crop production at risk from pollinator loss, 25 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions by land clearing, crop production and fertilization and 100-300 million people at increased risk of floods and hurricanes because of coastal habitat loss.



Bangladesh is one of the biodiversity-rich countries in the world. It has five broad types of ecosystems including coastal and marine ecosystems, inland freshwater ecosystems, terrestrial forest ecosystems, hilly ecosystems and man-made homestead ecosystems. Haor and other wetlands are the most important natural ecosystem of Bangladesh and its basin is known for its rich biodiversity.

Because of its climate conditions and soil, Bangladesh has around 6000 plant species including more than 300 exotic species and 8 endemic species. The country has about 10,000 varieties of rice and plant groups with 3,000 crop varieties. Other than these, more than 3000 varieties of pulses, 781 varieties of oilseeds, 3516 vegetables, 156 spices and 89 fruits are found in the country. Meanwhile, the growth of insects is most favorable in Bangladesh due to the warm and humid climate of the country. Bangladesh possesses the world's largest mangrove forest, Sundarbans. It is a natural habitat for various birds, animals and plants.



In Bangladesh, many species are threatened due to high population density, unemployment, climate change, habitat loss, illegal actions in the forests, wetlands and cities and rural areas and last but not least pollution which is threatening our biodiversity with Dhaka becoming the world's one of the most polluted capitals in everyday's measure.



Time has come for the government to take measures to cope with the current situation with the launch of effective awareness programs among people to preserve our natural resources. The current situation should be properly monitored and Biological Diversity Act should be reactivated in order to provide legal basis for ensuring the conservation and sustainable use of biological and genetic resources.



The writer is Senior Assistant Editor, Daily Observer

