Six arrested in murder cases in 4 dists







RUPGANJ, NARAYANGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a man from Gulshan area in Dhaka on Saturday afternoon allegedly for killing his step-son in Rupganj Upazila of the district on May 16.

The deceased was Eyamin, 8, son of Alam Masud, a resident of Dhaka's Merul Badda area under Badda Police Station (PS).

Arrested Farid Uddin was the second husband of the deceased's mother, who hails from Sarpukur Village under Aditmari Upazila of Lalmonirhat District.

"As a sequel to it, Farid lured Eyamin and took him to Modhukhali area where he strangled my child to death to teach me a lesson," she said.

RAB-1 CPC-3 Company Commander Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Julfiqar Ali said the deceased's mother lodged a general diary with Badda PS as her son Eyamin went missing after returning home from school at around 11 am on May 15.

On May 16, police recovered the body of the child from a field in Rupganj Upazila.

Later on, the deceased's mother filed a case with Rupganj PS accusing her second ex-husband.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Nadda Bazaar area under Gulshan PS and arrested the accused.

During primary investigation, Farid confessed that he strangled the child to death and left his body in the field.

The arrested was handed over to Rupganj PS, the ASP added.



NAOGAON: RAB members arrested another person for his alleged involvement in killing his friend after abduction for not getting Tk 50 lakh of ransom.

The arrestee is Shaheed, son of Md Musa Ali of Ghatongar Mollapara Village in Porsha Upazila of the district.

RAB-5 through a press release on Saturday informed that a team of Joypurhat Camp in a drive arrested Shaheen from Ramraipur area of Mohadevpur Upazila in Naogaon on Friday evening. Later on, they handed over Shaheen to members of RAB-4 CPC-2 in Savar.

Meanwhile, on May 18, a team of RAB-4 arrested two suspects and also the deceased's friend Moyez Hossain alias Paran, 22, and Md Sumon Mia alias Bappi, 23, from Ashulia in this connection.

RAB said earlier, after getting information from the arrestees, they recovered the body of Farabi Ahmed Hridoy, 22, from a pond in Mozarmel area of Ashulia at around 3pm, 10 days after his abduction. The body was in a sack. Farabi's hands and feet were tied, said the RAB.

Farabi, son of Fazlul Haque Mia of Jamgara area of Ashulia, was a twelfth grader of Jahangirnagar University School and College.

On May 8, the arrestees Paran, Sumon and Akash and Shaheen took Farabi to Akash's house. They tied Farabi with a rope, called his father over mobile phone and demanded Tk 50 lakh as ransom.

After not getting the ransom, the suspect strangled Farabi and dumped the body in the pond.

Father of the deceased filed a case with the Ashulia PS against the accused on May 8. He also filed a complaint with the RAB-4 CPC-2 Savar Camp. Based on the complaint, RAB conducted the drives and arrested accused.

According to the RAB another accused Akash is now absconding and they are trying to nab him.



KHULNA: Members of RAB arrested a man on Friday night from Bagerhat's Mongla Upazila for his involvement in a killing in Rupsa Upazila of the district on April 20, 2022.

The arrested is Ariful Islam, 20, a resident of Baghmara area of Rupsa Upazila.

RAB-6 said deceased Hridoy Sheikh, 22, was an owner of a tea stall. The accused, Ariful Islam locked into an altercation with him when Hridoy demanded his due Tk 300.

As sequel to it, on April 20, 2022, the accused along with his cohorts attacked on Hridoy and started stabbing him with local sharp weapon, leaving him critically injured.

Locals rushed there and rescued him, but the accused fled from the scene.

Hridoy was taken to Khulna Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Later on, the deceased's father lodged a case with Rupsa PS, since then Ariful absconded from the area.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted raided Madrasa Bazaar area of Mongla Upazila and arrested the accused.

During primary interrogation, he confessed his involvement in the killing and he was handed over to Rupsa PS.



CHATTOGRAM: A convict who was awarded life-term jail sentence about 34 years back for killing his uncle in the city has been arrested.

RAB-7 arrested the convict Bashir Ahmed from Muslim Para under Sadar PS in Rangamati on Thursday night.

Arrested Bashir, 55, is the son of Noor Ahmed of Charia area under Hathazari PS.

Lieutenant Saifullah, company commander of RAB-7 Hathazari Camp, said on Friday that Bashir fled away after stabbing his uncle Makbul Hossain to death with his other accomplices over sharing the parental property on February 13, 1989. Later on, Makbul Hossain's wife filed a murder case with Hathazari PS against seven to eight persons making Bashir as the prime accused.

He further said on November 19, 1992, a court issued arrest warrant against prime accused Bashir Ahmed awarding him life-term jail sentence in his absence.

