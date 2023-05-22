Three men murdered in three districts







RAJSHAHI: An auto-van driver was slaughtered to death reportedly by some miscreants in front of his passenger on the Dhaka-Rajshahi highway in Puthia Upazila of the district early Sunday.



The incident took place in Gaonpara Bazaar area under Jewpara Union of the upazila.

The deceased was identified as Kuddus Ali Kalu, 35, son of Wahed Ali, a resident of Nandangachi Village of Charghat Upazila in the district.



Quoting the passenger, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Puthia Police Station (PS) Faruque Hossain said Kuddus along with his one passenger Abdul Awal was going to Tebaria Haat of Natore riding on his van.



On the way, a group of miscreants stopped and looted them. At one stage, they demanded the van's key, but Kuddus denied.



The rejection made the miscreants angry. They tied his hands and legs with a rope and slaughtered the man to death with a sharp weapon.



They absconded from the scene immediately, said the OC.



Being informed, police have recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



A knife used in the killing was also seized from the scene.



However, legal action will be taken in this regard, the OC added.



PABNA: A farmer was killed and at least 15 others were injured in a clash in between two groups over paddy harvesting in Santhia Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.



The incident took place in Badhar Beel area of Selanda Village under Nagdemra Union at around 10:30 am.



The deceased was identified as Abdul Awal, 50, son of late Khorshed Ali, a resident of the village.



Nagdemra Union Parishad Chairman Hafizur Rahman said that there has been a long-standing dispute between Amjad Ali Group and Mujibur Rahman Group of the area over a land of the Badhar Beel.



On Thursday morning, Amjad Ali and his people went to harvest paddy in the disputed land. Mujibur Rahman and his people prevented it. At that time, people from both sides logged in a clash with indigenous weapons, which left one dead on the spot and at least 15 others from both the groups injured.



The injured were admitted to Santhia Upazila Health Complex, Pabna General Hospital and Potazia Union Health Centre in Shahjadpur Upazila of Sirajganj.



Santhia PS OC Rafiqul Islam said on information, police recovered the body and sent it to Pabna General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



However, necessary steps will be taken in this regard, the OC added.



GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A man was beaten to death allegedly by his nephew over land dispute in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.



Deceased Azizul Haq Dhalee, 54, was a resident of Bhusbhusia Village under Niguari Union in the upazila.



Police sources said Azizul had a long-standing dispute with his brother Emdad Ali and nephew Nazim Uddin, 32, over a piece of land.



On Thursday morning, Nazim went to the land to cut bamboo and Azizul obstruct him, which leads a scuffle.



At one stage, Nazim beat up his uncle with a stick and left him critically injured. Relatives rescued Azizul and took him to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.



Police, however, arrested two persons, named Nasima Begum and Poly Akter, for interrogation.



Pagla PS OC Raju Ahamed confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case is underway in this regard.



