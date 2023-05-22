

Consumers face high price hike of essentials at Derai



They are also being deceived because of price trickery. A visit on Thursday to different markets found varying prices of the same items in shops.



After purchasing items from same warehouses at the same rate, retailers are selling these at different prices and higher rates. But retail traders said, they are selling at higher rates as they are buying at higher rates.

On size basis, per haali (four pieces) lemon is selling at Tk 10-40, onion at Tk 70-85 per kilogram (kg), bottled soya bean oil at Tk 185-200 per litre, pulse at Tk 95-120 per kg, potato at Tk 35-40 per kg, brinjal at Tk 20-80, cucumber at Tk 35-40, tomato at Tk 40-60, radish at Tk 40 per kg, okra at Tk 30-40 per kg, snake gourd at Tk 30-40, green chilli at Tk 120-160, bitter gourd at Tk 50-60, fungus fish at Tk 180-200, butter fish (pond) at Tk 400, grass carp and carpo at Tk 300 each, silver carp at Tk 250, stinging cat fish (big) at Tk 600 and medium sized at Tk 400, Tilapia at Tk 200-220, climbing fish (pond) at Tk 350, Boal at Tk 800-1,000, Gonia fish at Tk 350, chicken (broiler) at Tk 220-230, and cat fish (Thailand) at Tk 180 per kg.



But at the warehouse level, per kg green chilli is selling at Tk 130, tomato at Tk 28, snake gourd at Tk 25, bitter gourd at Tk 50, okra at Tk 28, brinjal at Tk 22-25, onion at Tk 65-70, potato at Tk 32, garlic at Tk 100 and ginger at Tk 200 per kg.



Fish traders said, their market prices fluctuate regularly. But grocers said, grocery item prices were much higher one week back.



While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, a number of day-labourers said, the gap between their income and expenditure is higher. They can't purchase all necessary items in bazaars.



Derai Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mahmudur Rahman Mamun said, "We are not conducting mobile court for several months. I will go to bazaars in the next week to inspect and take measures."



In reply to a question, the UNO said, commodity price lists are supposed to remain update in each shop. If not, such shops will be brought under law, the UNO maintained.



