Woman crushed under train at Patgram







The deceased was identified as Tulsi Rani, 46, wife of Subal Chandra, a resident of Ward No. 3 Ghoshpara Village under Jongra Union in the upazila.



According to locals, a Lalmonirhat-bound train from Burimari ran over the woman while she was crossing the railway line in Kabarstan Bazar area at around 8 am. She died on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene. PATGRAM, LALMONIRHAT, May 21: A woman was crushed under a train in Patgram Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.The deceased was identified as Tulsi Rani, 46, wife of Subal Chandra, a resident of Ward No. 3 Ghoshpara Village under Jongra Union in the upazila.According to locals, a Lalmonirhat-bound train from Burimari ran over the woman while she was crossing the railway line in Kabarstan Bazar area at around 8 am. She died on the spot.Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.