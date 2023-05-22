Video
Monday, 22 May, 2023
Countryside

Woman crushed under train at Patgram

Published : Monday, 22 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Our Correspondent

PATGRAM, LALMONIRHAT, May 21: A woman was crushed under a train in Patgram Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Tulsi Rani, 46, wife of Subal Chandra, a resident of Ward No. 3 Ghoshpara Village under Jongra Union in the upazila.

According to locals, a Lalmonirhat-bound train from Burimari ran over the woman while she was crossing the railway line in Kabarstan Bazar area at around 8 am. She died on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.



