Road mishaps claim six lives in 5 dists







GOPALGANJ: Two men were killed in separate road accidents in Muksudpur and Kotalipara upazilas of the district in two days.



A young man was killed after being crushed under a bus on the Dhaka-Khulna highway in Muksudpur Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The accident took place in front of Ma Filling Station in Gerakhola area of the upazila at around 8:15 pm.



The deceased was identified as Azizul Hakim, 25, son of Sirajul Islam, hailed from Charkakla Village under Companiganj Upazila in Noakhali District.



According to police and local sources, a speedy Gopalganj-bound bus of 'Tungipara Paribahan' hit Azizul's motorcycle coming from the opposite direction in front of Ma Filling Station in Gerakhola area of the upazila at around 8:15 pm, and ran over him as he fell on the road after being hit, which left him critically injured.



Police and firefighters rescued him and took to Muksudpur Upazila Health Complex, where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Muksudpur Police Station (PS) Md Abu Bakar Mia confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.



On the other hand, an elderly man was killed in a road accident in Kotalipara Upazila of the district on Friday night.



The deceased was identified as Shashibhushan Baroi, 60, son of Haladhar Baroi, a resident of Chhiktibari Village in the upazila.



Police and local sources said a paddy-laden truck fell on a roadside house after losing its control over the steering while giving side to a wood-laden nosimon (local vehicle) in Chhiktibari area on the Kotalipara-Rajoir road of the upazila at around 11:30 pm. Shashibhushan, an inhabitant of the house, died on the spot at that time.



Being informed, police recovered the body.



Kotalipara PS OC Md Jillur Rahman confirmed the incident.



RAMGARH, KHAGRACHHARI: A man was killed as his excavator overturned after losing its control over the steering in Ramgarh Upazila of the district on Saturday night.



The incident took place in Talmonipara area under Ward No. 3 of Patachara Union in the upazila at around 11 pm.



The deceased was identified as Md Mizanur Rahman, 32, son of Nuruzzaman, hailed from Moddhya Sonadia Village of Kabirhat Upazila in Noakhali District.



According to local sources, Mizanur was crushed under the excavator as it overturned on him when he was returning home after finishing his work. He died on the spot.



Being informed, police recovered the body and seized the machine from the scene.



Ramgarh PS OC Md Mizanur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.



RAJSHAHI: A leader of Bangladesh Krishak League was killed and another injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday night during mayoral election campaign.



The accident took place in Sayergacha area under Kashiadanga PS of the upazila.



Deceased Nazrul Islam Chinu, 45, was an office secretary of Rajshahi Krishak League.



Tajbul Islam, the president of the committee, was also injured in the accident.



Emon Mondal, organizing secretary, said Nazrul Islam Chinu along with Vice-Chairman Abdul Quddus and Tajbul was going for an election campaign of Awami League nominated mayor candidate AHM Khairuzzaman Liton riding on an auto-rickshaw. On the way, a speedy microbus hit their vehicle from behind, leaving two critically injured.



Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH), where the on-duty doctor declared Nazrul dead.



The injured is receiving treatment at the RMCH, Emon Mandal said.



Kashiadanga PS OC Monirul Islam said being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy upon their request.



However, the law enforcers have seized the microbus, but its driver managed to flee the scene.



Police were trying to arrest the driver and legal actions would be taken in this regard, the OC added.

SIRAJGANJ: A young man was killed in a road accident in Salanga PS area of the district on Friday night.



The deceased was identified as Khokon, 30, hailed from Shahjadpur Upazila in the district. He was posted at surveyor at Messrs Turna Enterprise at Salanga.



Police and local sources said an unidentified vehicle hit Khokon in Hatikumrul Fish Market area on the Hatikumrul-Bonpara highway of the upazila at around 9:15 pm while he was crossing the road, which left him dead on the spot.



Being informed, police recovered the body and took it to Hatikumrul Highway PS.



Hatikumrul Highway PS OC Badrul Kabir confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.



NOAKHALI: An elderly man was killed and his wife injured in a road accident in Senbag Upazila of the district on Friday evening.



The deceased was identified as Abdur Rashid, 62, son of late Yakub Molla, a resident of Manikpur Village under the upazila.



The injured person is Hazera Khatun, 45, wife of the deceased.



Local sources said a CNG-run auto-rickshaw overturned after losing its control over the steering in Gazirhat area of the upazila in the evening, which left the two passengers of the auto-rickshaw seriously injured.



Locals rescued the injured and took them to Senbag Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Rashid dead.



