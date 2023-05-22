Eight nabbed with drugs in Pirojpur, B’baria







PIROJPUR: Four drug paddlers including a woman were arrested in separate drives in Mathbaria Upazila of the district on Saturday.



Police conducted a drive in Kachubaria Village under Sapleja Union of the upazila, and arrested Shah Alam 38, son of Shahjahan Mia, and his wife Swahana, 30, along with one kg 200 gm of hashish.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Mathbaria Police Station (PS) Russel Mollah led the drive.



In another drive, police arrested Samarjit Mistri, 20, son of Santash Mistri, and Sawdhin Mitra, 20, son of Dilip Mitra, along with 450gm of hashish from Nali Village.



Mathbaria PS SI Khandaker Kamrul Islam led the drive.



All the four arrested were sent to jail after filing of two separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act with Mathbaria PS against them.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Md Kamruzzman Talukder confirmed the matter.



NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Police, in separate anti-drug drives, arrested four alleged drug peddlers along with 38 kilograms of hemp from Nabinagar Upazila in the district on Saturday.



The arrested are Nasrin, 20, Khadija Akhter, 22, Md Ashique Bhuiyan, 28, and Md Kawser Mia, 42.



Nabinagar PS OC Md Saif Uddin Anwar said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Bitghar Bhadragacha area of the upazila and recovered 30 kilograms of hemp. However the drug smugglers managed to flee from the scene.



Besides, an another team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Shibpur Bazaar area and arrested four people along with eight kilograms of hemp.



The market value of the seized drugs is around Tk 5,70,000.



Two separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act were filed with the PS in these connections, the OC added.



