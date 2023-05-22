PM turns BD into developed country: ICT minister







The state minister came up with this remark while addressing an agriculture equipment distribution function held in Singra Upazila Agriculture Office as the chief guest. He said, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has turned Bangladesh into a developed country through her honesty, merit and courage.



He further said, there was no electricity in 60 per cent houses in the country 14-year back; farmers of greater Chalanbeel would suffer much for scarcity of irrigation water, and they also struggled for a bag of fertiliser even.

The chief guest called upon farmers for increasing food production at Singra so that they can supply surplus food grains to other parts of the country after meeting local demand. Singra Upazila Nirbahi Officer Al-Imran presided over the function.



Among others, Salim Reza, agriculture officer, Khondoker Farid Uddin, newly joined agriculture officer, and Mahmudul Hassan, upazila agriculture extension officer, spoke at the function.



