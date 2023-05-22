KCC validates three mayoral candidate nominations







The candidates are Awami League (AL) backed mayor aspirant Talukder Abdul Khaleque, Jatiya Party's Md Shafiqul Islam Modhu, and Md Abdul Auwal of Islami Andolon Bangladesh.



Md Alauddin, returning officer of the KCC election and regional election officer of Barishal announced these names after scrutiny.

He said, nomination papers of Jaker Party's S M Sabbir Hossain, independent candidates Al-Amin Md Abdullah Chowdhury, Engineer Sayed Kamrul Islam, and S M Shafiqur Rahman were rejected as these do not carry necessary information including voters' signatures, income tax TIN number, and wealth statements.



A total of 149 candidates submitted their nominations for the post of general councillors and 39 for the post of women reserved seats. The deadline for the scrutiny of nomination papers was May 18. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is May 25. Election symbols will be distributed among the candidates on May 26.



The invalid candidates may appeal for the validity of their nomination papers on May 19 to 21, 2023 at the office of Khulna Divisional Commissioner.



KHULNA, May 21: Nomination papers of three mayoral candidates of Khulna City Corporation (KCC) election have got validity on May 18.The candidates are Awami League (AL) backed mayor aspirant Talukder Abdul Khaleque, Jatiya Party's Md Shafiqul Islam Modhu, and Md Abdul Auwal of Islami Andolon Bangladesh.Md Alauddin, returning officer of the KCC election and regional election officer of Barishal announced these names after scrutiny.He said, nomination papers of Jaker Party's S M Sabbir Hossain, independent candidates Al-Amin Md Abdullah Chowdhury, Engineer Sayed Kamrul Islam, and S M Shafiqur Rahman were rejected as these do not carry necessary information including voters' signatures, income tax TIN number, and wealth statements.A total of 149 candidates submitted their nominations for the post of general councillors and 39 for the post of women reserved seats. The deadline for the scrutiny of nomination papers was May 18. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is May 25. Election symbols will be distributed among the candidates on May 26.The invalid candidates may appeal for the validity of their nomination papers on May 19 to 21, 2023 at the office of Khulna Divisional Commissioner.