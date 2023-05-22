Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 22 May, 2023, 11:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Multi-Stakeholders Meet In Pirojpur

Thrust on ensuring sustainable healthcare for aged people

Published : Monday, 22 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Our Correspondent

Thrust on ensuring sustainable healthcare for aged people

Thrust on ensuring sustainable healthcare for aged people

PIROJPUR, May 21: A day-long multi-stakeholder level meeting on Sunday stressed the need for ensuring sustainable healthcare for aged people.

The meeting was held in the morning in the deputy commissioner (DC) conference room. It was organized by Resources Integration Centre (RIC), an NGO, in association with Help Age International.
   
DC Mohammed Jahedur Rahman attended the meeting as the chief guest. Additional District Magistrate Madhubi Roy, and Additional DC (Education-ICT) Md Selim Hossain were present as special guests. RIC Executive Director Abul Hasib Khan was in the chair.    

Speakers said, special initiatives have been needed for ensuring heath care for aged people in the country because their health complications are different than other general patients. This is not possible in the exiting health services, being provided by the government, they added.

To ensure universal healthcare, comprehensive realistic health plans are to be implemented.

Among others, Iqbal Kabir, deputy director of Social Services, Dr Nizam Uddin, residential medical officer of Pirojpur District Hospital, public representatives, representatives of aged people and journalists were present at the meeting.

Later on, wheel chairs were given to 28 old people and monthly instalments of Taka at the union level aged people.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Six arrested in murder cases in 4 dists
Three men murdered in three districts
Consumers face high price hike of essentials at Derai
Woman crushed under train at Patgram
Road mishaps claim six lives in 5 dists
Eight nabbed with drugs in Pirojpur, B’baria
PM turns BD into developed country: ICT minister
KCC validates three mayoral candidate nominations


Latest News
Bangladesh announces 29th gas field in Bhola's Ilisha
Guitar smashed by Nirvana's Kurt Cobain sells for nearly $600,000
Brazil's Lula condemns racist abuse of Vinicius
PM to leave for Doha at 3pm
DU Chhatra League protests
Dominant Lyon retain French women's title
Gas supply from another floating LNG terminal resumes after 9 days
AL to hold protest rally across country Monday
315 extremists from 7 districts surrender in Sirajganj
OECD and ADB delegation meets with BGMEA president
Most Read News
Another RUET student found dead at dormitory
Gender biasness in the age of automation
Niko graft: HC bench for holding hearing on Khaleda's plea fixed
Mobile phone tower's radiation below tolerable levels: BTRC Experts
First hajj flight with 415 pilgrims leaves Dhaka
US wants to advance 'deep ties' with Bangladesh
Sylhet's rail link with Dhaka, Ctg halted again
Three tourist dead in Switzerland plane crash
Biman plans to reach US west coast via Japan through code sharing
Police bars protesters at Bangabazar intersection
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft