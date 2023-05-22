

Thrust on ensuring sustainable healthcare for aged people



PIROJPUR, May 21: A day-long multi-stakeholder level meeting on Sunday stressed the need for ensuring sustainable healthcare for aged people.The meeting was held in the morning in the deputy commissioner (DC) conference room. It was organized by Resources Integration Centre (RIC), an NGO, in association with Help Age International.DC Mohammed Jahedur Rahman attended the meeting as the chief guest. Additional District Magistrate Madhubi Roy, and Additional DC (Education-ICT) Md Selim Hossain were present as special guests. RIC Executive Director Abul Hasib Khan was in the chair.Speakers said, special initiatives have been needed for ensuring heath care for aged people in the country because their health complications are different than other general patients. This is not possible in the exiting health services, being provided by the government, they added.To ensure universal healthcare, comprehensive realistic health plans are to be implemented.Among others, Iqbal Kabir, deputy director of Social Services, Dr Nizam Uddin, residential medical officer of Pirojpur District Hospital, public representatives, representatives of aged people and journalists were present at the meeting.Later on, wheel chairs were given to 28 old people and monthly instalments of Taka at the union level aged people.