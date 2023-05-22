Video
"Marginal farmers should be priority": Modi's food action plan at G7 summit

Published : Monday, 22 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM

HIROSHIMA, May 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for building an inclusive food system to provide relief to the world's most vulnerable people as part of his 10-point action plan to address challenges in the area of food, fertilisers and healthcare.

In an address at a session of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, PM Modi also pitched for checking the "expansionist mentality" occupying the fertiliser resources and strongly batted for the democratisation of technology.

The prime minister's 10-point action plan included curbing wastage of food, depoliticisation of global fertilizer supply chains, promoting millets, encouraging holistic healthcare, strengthening digital health care and building development models inspired by the needs of developing countries.

There is a need to focus on the holistic use of natural resources and the development model inspired by consumerism has to be changed, PM Modi said.

The prime minister said efforts should be put to build an inclusive food system that focuses on the world's most vulnerable people, especially "marginal farmers should be our priority".

"The global fertiliser supply chains have to be strengthened. Political obstacles in this have to be removed. And the expansionist mentality that is occupying the fertilizer resources has to be stopped. This should be the purpose of our cooperation," he said.

The prime minister, however, did not name any country.

PM Modi also emphasised preventing the wastage of food saying it should be "our collective responsibility".    NDTV


