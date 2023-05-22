Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 22 May, 2023, 11:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Modi, Sunak discuss progress on India-UK free trade agreement

Published : Monday, 22 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106

HIROSHIMA, May 21 :  Narendra Modi and his United Kingdom counterpart Rishi Sunak, on Sunday, discussed the India-UK free trade agreement, innovation, and science along with Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

Indian PM Modi and UK PM Sunak met in Hiroshima on the sidelines of the G-7 Summit and discussed wide-ranging aspects in Hiroshima.

"We discussed boosting cooperation in trade, innovation, science, and other such sectors,' Modi shared on Twitter.

"The two leaders reviewed their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including taking stock of progress in India-UK FTA negotiations. Leaders agreed to deepen cooperation across a wide range of areas, such as trade & investment, science & technology, higher education, and people-to-people relationships," according to the official statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs.

A UK-India trade agreement will stimulate growth and employment in both countries and will help diversify supply chains by making it easier and cheaper for more businesses to do business across borders. The seventh round of India-UK FTA discussions took place in London from February 6-10.

Both leaders also discussed India's ongoing G-20 Presidency and Modi welcomed PM Sunak in New Delhi for the G-20 Summit.

Earlier today, Modi began his day by visiting the Peace Memorial Museum, where he observed the documented exhibits and signed the visitor's book.

Prime Minister Modi along with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and other leaders paid tribute to the memory of Hiroshima victims at Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan.

Modi was seen having a brief conversation with Australian PM Anthony Albanese as the invited countries were on their way to pay tributes to Hiroshima victims.    NDTV


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
"Marginal farmers should be priority": Modi's food action plan at G7 summit
Biden invites Japan, S Korea leaders to US for talks
G7 offers Ukraine long-term support, Zelensky laments Bakhmut 'tragedy'
Modi, Sunak discuss progress on India-UK free trade agreement
Erdogan eyes third decade of rule in historic runoff
G7 calls for 'responsible' use of generative AI
Greece recovers hundreds of antiquities from art thief
Congress veteran Siddaramaiah sworn in as Karnataka chief minister


Latest News
Bangladesh announces 29th gas field in Bhola's Ilisha
Guitar smashed by Nirvana's Kurt Cobain sells for nearly $600,000
Brazil's Lula condemns racist abuse of Vinicius
PM to leave for Doha at 3pm
DU Chhatra League protests
Dominant Lyon retain French women's title
Gas supply from another floating LNG terminal resumes after 9 days
AL to hold protest rally across country Monday
315 extremists from 7 districts surrender in Sirajganj
OECD and ADB delegation meets with BGMEA president
Most Read News
Another RUET student found dead at dormitory
Gender biasness in the age of automation
Niko graft: HC bench for holding hearing on Khaleda's plea fixed
Mobile phone tower's radiation below tolerable levels: BTRC Experts
First hajj flight with 415 pilgrims leaves Dhaka
US wants to advance 'deep ties' with Bangladesh
Sylhet's rail link with Dhaka, Ctg halted again
Three tourist dead in Switzerland plane crash
Biman plans to reach US west coast via Japan through code sharing
Police bars protesters at Bangabazar intersection
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft