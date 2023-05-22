Modi, Sunak discuss progress on India-UK free trade agreement







Indian PM Modi and UK PM Sunak met in Hiroshima on the sidelines of the G-7 Summit and discussed wide-ranging aspects in Hiroshima.



"We discussed boosting cooperation in trade, innovation, science, and other such sectors,' Modi shared on Twitter.

"The two leaders reviewed their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including taking stock of progress in India-UK FTA negotiations. Leaders agreed to deepen cooperation across a wide range of areas, such as trade & investment, science & technology, higher education, and people-to-people relationships," according to the official statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs.



A UK-India trade agreement will stimulate growth and employment in both countries and will help diversify supply chains by making it easier and cheaper for more businesses to do business across borders. The seventh round of India-UK FTA discussions took place in London from February 6-10.



Both leaders also discussed India's ongoing G-20 Presidency and Modi welcomed PM Sunak in New Delhi for the G-20 Summit.



Earlier today, Modi began his day by visiting the Peace Memorial Museum, where he observed the documented exhibits and signed the visitor's book.



Prime Minister Modi along with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and other leaders paid tribute to the memory of Hiroshima victims at Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan.



Modi was seen having a brief conversation with Australian PM Anthony Albanese as the invited countries were on their way to pay tributes to Hiroshima victims. NDTV



