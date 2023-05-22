Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 22 May, 2023, 11:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Miraz keen to play English county cricket

Published : Monday, 22 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118

Miraz keen to play English county cricket

Miraz keen to play English county cricket

Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz expressed his willingness to play the English county cricket after getting an offer from Warwickshire.

English spinner Jake Lintott who played for Mohammedan with Miraz in the recently concluded Dhaka Premier League (DPL) recommended his side Warwickshire to rope in Miraz's service for one-day super league.

Pacer Mustafizur Rahman was the last Bangladeshi player to represent the country in the world's most prestigious cricket league when he played for Sussex in 2016.

"A proposal to play the English county cricket came from Warwickshire.

They are keen to get my service in the one-day league. To be honest, I am also very keen to play county cricket. The tournament will be held in August.

If national team schedule permits, I am eager to play four/ five matches in county cricket," Miraz said on Sunday.

"Lintott basically told me to play county cricket when we played together for Mohammedan Sporting Club. I also showed my enthusiasm to play there. County cricket is the most prestigious league in the world.

Since the opportunity came I will approach the board to give me the permission if there is no national team commitment. This is a 50-over tournament, hopefully board won't deny me," he added.

The 2023 one-day cup in England will run from August 01 to September 16.

There is around a six-week interval for Bangladesh team following the end of Bangladesh-Afghanistan series on July 16, after which the Asia Cup is set to begin on September 02.

County clubs generally sign contract with cricketers to play usually for a season or match-by-match.

It is learnt Warwickshire club will pay Miraz heavily but the all-rounder does not consider the financial aspect. He wants to have experience to play the county cricket.

"I have heard from everyone that playing in the county improves the quality of cricketers. There has been a good feel in atmosphere, wicket, condition and everything. So I want to go. Let's see what happens. If I'm lucky, I'll go and play a few matches," he added.

The cricketers however are now on a long vacation. They have some time off before Bangladesh host Afghanistan for a solitary Test in June. Miraz said he would start practice very soon and would work on his batting and bowling.     �BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Miraz keen to play English county cricket
FIFA chief deplores 'tragic' El Salvador statium stampede
We can still win title: Mueller
El Salvador soccer stadium stampede kills 12
Ollie Robinson adds to England's injury woes
Giroud hits hat-trick for AC Milan in top-four race
Man City win fifth Premier League title in six seasons
Real Sociedad earn crucial win at champions Barcelona


Latest News
Bangladesh announces 29th gas field in Bhola's Ilisha
Guitar smashed by Nirvana's Kurt Cobain sells for nearly $600,000
Brazil's Lula condemns racist abuse of Vinicius
PM to leave for Doha at 3pm
DU Chhatra League protests
Dominant Lyon retain French women's title
Gas supply from another floating LNG terminal resumes after 9 days
AL to hold protest rally across country Monday
315 extremists from 7 districts surrender in Sirajganj
OECD and ADB delegation meets with BGMEA president
Most Read News
Another RUET student found dead at dormitory
Gender biasness in the age of automation
Niko graft: HC bench for holding hearing on Khaleda's plea fixed
Mobile phone tower's radiation below tolerable levels: BTRC Experts
First hajj flight with 415 pilgrims leaves Dhaka
US wants to advance 'deep ties' with Bangladesh
Sylhet's rail link with Dhaka, Ctg halted again
Three tourist dead in Switzerland plane crash
Biman plans to reach US west coast via Japan through code sharing
Police bars protesters at Bangabazar intersection
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft