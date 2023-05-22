Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 22 May, 2023, 11:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

We can still win title: Mueller

Published : Monday, 22 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78

BERLIN, MAY 21: Bayern Munich captain Thomas Mueller said his side were not out of the Bundesliga title race after the 3-1 home loss against RB Leipzig on Saturday gave Borussia Dortmund the edge.

Dortmund can go two points clear with one round of games remaining by winning at Augsburg on Sunday, but Mueller, 33, was confident his side could come back.

"Of course" the veteran told Sky Sports Germany, "we can still be German champions."
"Dortmund still need to win twice and we'll see what happens.

"I've won a few championships, even when we weren't big favourites. There's still a chance."

Mueller, who came through the junior ranks at Bayern, has won 11 titles in Munich, including the last ten in a row.
"They have to win both games and I want to see that first.

"If they do that then I congratulate them, but until then we'll be together and do everything we can to get three points next week."

Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel said "the season isn't over" but admitted that his side were not playing well enough.
"When you play so far below your level, then it's hard to win games and when it's hard to win games, it's hard to win (the title)."

Taking over from the sacked Julian Nagelsmann in late March, Tuchel has won just five of 11 matches in charge of Bayern, a period which has included elimination from the Champions League and the German Cup.     AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Miraz keen to play English county cricket
FIFA chief deplores 'tragic' El Salvador statium stampede
We can still win title: Mueller
El Salvador soccer stadium stampede kills 12
Ollie Robinson adds to England's injury woes
Giroud hits hat-trick for AC Milan in top-four race
Man City win fifth Premier League title in six seasons
Real Sociedad earn crucial win at champions Barcelona


Latest News
Bangladesh announces 29th gas field in Bhola's Ilisha
Guitar smashed by Nirvana's Kurt Cobain sells for nearly $600,000
Brazil's Lula condemns racist abuse of Vinicius
PM to leave for Doha at 3pm
DU Chhatra League protests
Dominant Lyon retain French women's title
Gas supply from another floating LNG terminal resumes after 9 days
AL to hold protest rally across country Monday
315 extremists from 7 districts surrender in Sirajganj
OECD and ADB delegation meets with BGMEA president
Most Read News
Another RUET student found dead at dormitory
Gender biasness in the age of automation
Niko graft: HC bench for holding hearing on Khaleda's plea fixed
Mobile phone tower's radiation below tolerable levels: BTRC Experts
First hajj flight with 415 pilgrims leaves Dhaka
US wants to advance 'deep ties' with Bangladesh
Sylhet's rail link with Dhaka, Ctg halted again
Three tourist dead in Switzerland plane crash
Biman plans to reach US west coast via Japan through code sharing
Police bars protesters at Bangabazar intersection
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft