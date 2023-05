We can still win title: Mueller

Dortmund can go two points clear with one round of games remaining by winning at Augsburg on Sunday, but Mueller, 33, was confident his side could come back.



"Of course" the veteran told Sky Sports Germany, "we can still be German champions."



"I've won a few championships, even when we weren't big favourites. There's still a chance."



Mueller, who came through the junior ranks at Bayern, has won 11 titles in Munich, including the last ten in a row.

"They have to win both games and I want to see that first.



"If they do that then I congratulate them, but until then we'll be together and do everything we can to get three points next week."



Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel said "the season isn't over" but admitted that his side were not playing well enough.

"When you play so far below your level, then it's hard to win games and when it's hard to win games, it's hard to win (the title)."



Taking over from the sacked Julian Nagelsmann in late March, Tuchel has won just five of 11 matches in charge of Bayern, a period which has included elimination from the Champions League and the German Cup. AFP



