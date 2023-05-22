Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 22 May, 2023, 11:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

El Salvador soccer stadium stampede kills 12

Published : Monday, 22 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111

El Salvador soccer stadium stampede kills 12

El Salvador soccer stadium stampede kills 12

SAN SALVADOR, MAY 21: Twelve people were killed and hundreds injured Saturday in a stampede at an El Salvador soccer stadium, police and emergency services said.

Authorities said initial reports pointed to a crush of fans who tried to enter Cuscatlan Stadium in the Central American country's capital San Salvador to watch a local tournament match between teams Alianza and FAS.

The match was suspended as emergency personnel evacuated people from the stadium, where hundreds of police officers and soldiers gathered as ambulance sirens wailed.

"Salvadoran soccer is in mourning," National Civil Police (PNC) director Mauricio Arriaza told reporters as he confirmed the death toll of 12.

In a statement Sunday, FIFA president Gianni Infantino offered his condolences to the families and friends of the victims, calling the stampede "tragic."

Among the survivors, Sandra Guzman, 40, left a capital hospital early Sunday with a bandage on her left knee, walking with difficulty alongside her friend, Javier Ramirez, 31.

Both said this was the "first and last time" they would experience such a misfortune because they would not return to the stadium.

"A large crowd of people fell on me. I couldn't even breathe, they were choking me," Guzman told AFP.

When she was in front of a stadium gate, she said "people were pushing me to get in, they didn't give me a chance to go back. When I came to see, I panicked, I had a lot of people on top of me.

"I fainted, and when I woke up I was in the hospital."

Health Minister Francisco Alabi said earlier that the country's hospital network was "providing medical care to all patients."

Carlos Fuentes, spokesman for the emergency services group Comandos de Salvamento, said they were treating more than 500 people.

About 100 people in serious condition were taken to hospital, with some showing signs of asphyxia and other types of trauma, Fuentes said.

The stampede apparently started after a stadium gate fell, causing people to crowd together, he said.
At least two of the injured were in critical condition, according to police.

El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele said the PNC and the Attorney General's Office would investigate the incident and those responsible would be punished.

"Everyone will be investigated: teams, managers, stadium, box office, league, federation," Bukele said on Twitter.
He warned that "whoever the culprits are, they will not go unpunished."

Arriaza of the PNC said the investigation would determine responsibility "either by action or omission of some of those in charge."

Police also aim to learn "why the fans made the decision to break through one of the gates on the south side" of the stadium.
In the same area, there were issues with the ticket office's QR readers, he said.

The Salvadoran Football Federation (Fesfut) said in a statement it "deeply regrets" the events that occurred at the stadium and "expresses its solidarity" with the families of those "affected and killed."

"Fesfut will immediately request a report of what happened and will communicate the relevant information as soon as possible," it said.

Due to the incident, the federation said "all soccer is suspended at the national level" on Sunday.

The tragedy comes seven months after 135 people, including more than 40 children, were killed in a stampede following a football match in Malang, Indonesia.     �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Miraz keen to play English county cricket
FIFA chief deplores 'tragic' El Salvador statium stampede
We can still win title: Mueller
El Salvador soccer stadium stampede kills 12
Ollie Robinson adds to England's injury woes
Giroud hits hat-trick for AC Milan in top-four race
Man City win fifth Premier League title in six seasons
Real Sociedad earn crucial win at champions Barcelona


Latest News
Bangladesh announces 29th gas field in Bhola's Ilisha
Guitar smashed by Nirvana's Kurt Cobain sells for nearly $600,000
Brazil's Lula condemns racist abuse of Vinicius
PM to leave for Doha at 3pm
DU Chhatra League protests
Dominant Lyon retain French women's title
Gas supply from another floating LNG terminal resumes after 9 days
AL to hold protest rally across country Monday
315 extremists from 7 districts surrender in Sirajganj
OECD and ADB delegation meets with BGMEA president
Most Read News
Another RUET student found dead at dormitory
Gender biasness in the age of automation
Niko graft: HC bench for holding hearing on Khaleda's plea fixed
Mobile phone tower's radiation below tolerable levels: BTRC Experts
First hajj flight with 415 pilgrims leaves Dhaka
US wants to advance 'deep ties' with Bangladesh
Sylhet's rail link with Dhaka, Ctg halted again
Three tourist dead in Switzerland plane crash
Biman plans to reach US west coast via Japan through code sharing
Police bars protesters at Bangabazar intersection
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft