Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 22 May, 2023, 11:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Giroud hits hat-trick for AC Milan in top-four race

Published : Monday, 22 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114

Giroud hits hat-trick for AC Milan in top-four race

Giroud hits hat-trick for AC Milan in top-four race

ROME, MAY 21: Olivier Giroud struck a hat-trick as AC Milan crushed relegated Sampdoria 5-1 on Saturday to keep alive hopes of a top four finish in Serie A.

Earlier, Atalanta came from behind to beat Verona 3-1, a result that lifted the winners back into a European berth and also kept alive Cremonese's slim hopes of survival despite a 5-1 home humiliation against Bologna in the first match of the day.

Milan ended a run of three straight defeats, including two at the San Siro against Inter in the Champions League semi-final, with an emphatic victory over a team dead last in the table.

Rafael Leao gave Milan the lead after nine minutes.

After 40-year-old Fabio Quagliarella replied with the 182nd Serie A goal of his career, but the first this season, another veteran, Giroud took over.

The 36-year-old Frenchman headed Milan back ahead in the 23rd minute. He converted a 29th minute penalty after Leao was fouled.

Brahim Diaz added a fourth after 63 minutes. Five minutes later Giroud won a wrestling match with Bram Nuytinck before poking the bouncing ball home as both men fell to the ground.

Milan regained fifth place one point behind Lazio, who visit Udinese on Sunday, and two behind Inter, who travel to champions Napoli. Next weekend, Milan visit second-place Juventus.

Atalanta had briefly taken fifth by beating Verona.
 
Darko Lazovic gave the visitors an 11th minute lead.   

Davide Zappacosta replied before half time for Atalanta but the game pivoted on a 53rd-minute moment of recklessness by visiting goalie Lorenzo Montipo who attempted a Cruyff turn in his own six-yard box, and failed.

The ball bounced off his standing leg to Mario Pasalic who popped it into the net.

Rasmus Hojlund ended resistance by blasting a third.

Verona stayed in the relegation places behind Spezia on goal difference. The pair are six points ahead of Cremonese who have two matches to go but stayed alive despite some woeful defending as they were thrashed at home by Bologna.     �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Miraz keen to play English county cricket
FIFA chief deplores 'tragic' El Salvador statium stampede
We can still win title: Mueller
El Salvador soccer stadium stampede kills 12
Ollie Robinson adds to England's injury woes
Giroud hits hat-trick for AC Milan in top-four race
Man City win fifth Premier League title in six seasons
Real Sociedad earn crucial win at champions Barcelona


Latest News
Bangladesh announces 29th gas field in Bhola's Ilisha
Guitar smashed by Nirvana's Kurt Cobain sells for nearly $600,000
Brazil's Lula condemns racist abuse of Vinicius
PM to leave for Doha at 3pm
DU Chhatra League protests
Dominant Lyon retain French women's title
Gas supply from another floating LNG terminal resumes after 9 days
AL to hold protest rally across country Monday
315 extremists from 7 districts surrender in Sirajganj
OECD and ADB delegation meets with BGMEA president
Most Read News
Another RUET student found dead at dormitory
Gender biasness in the age of automation
Niko graft: HC bench for holding hearing on Khaleda's plea fixed
Mobile phone tower's radiation below tolerable levels: BTRC Experts
First hajj flight with 415 pilgrims leaves Dhaka
US wants to advance 'deep ties' with Bangladesh
Sylhet's rail link with Dhaka, Ctg halted again
Three tourist dead in Switzerland plane crash
Biman plans to reach US west coast via Japan through code sharing
Police bars protesters at Bangabazar intersection
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft