Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 22 May, 2023, 11:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

New Dev Bank learns about govt procurement practices in BD

Published : Monday, 22 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Business Correspondent

A nine-member delegation of the New Development Bank (NDB) exchanged views on procurement practices at a meeting with the Central Procurement Technical Unit at CPTU Conference Room in Dhaka on Sunday.

The NDB, formerly known as BRICS Development Bank, finances projects and innovates tailored solutions to help build a more inclusive, resilient, and sustainable growth.

The BRICS stands for Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. These countries are the founder members of the NDB. Bangladesh joined the development bank as a member in 2021. United Arab Emirates and Egypt are also new members of the NDB.
CPTU Director General Mohammed Shoheler Rahman Chowdhury chaired the meeting while NDB Public Sector Department Project Team Leader He Tian, led the delegation.

The delegation of Sanghai-based multilateral bank is now in Dhaka to finalize lending for the Dhaka City Water Supply Resilient Project of Dhaka WASA and explore financing in areas like digital infrastructure, water and sanitation, environment protection, social infrastructure and clean energy.

The DG of CPTU in a presentation gave an overview of Bangladesh Public Procurement Framework which includes steps towards reforms, transformation into electronic procurement system, professionalization of procurement, impact of reforms and new initiatives in the reform process.

He elaborated on the recent progress in electronic government procurement (e-GP) system in Bangladesh. These are addition to e-GP of electronic contract management system, electronic audit, tenderers' database, international competitive bidding and self-payment through automated challan.

In a presentation, Ms. Hua Xu, Senior Procurement Professional of NDB, spoke on the procurement practices of the development bank. She appreciated public procurement framework of Bangladesh. "The public procurement system in Bangladesh is very advance," she observed.

Directors of CPTU and Additional Secretaries Mr. Masud Akhter Khan and Mr. Md Shamimul Haque, Director and Joint Secretary Mr. Md Mahfuzar Rahman, Director Ms. Laboni Chakma, Senior System Analyst Mr. Md Mosharraf Hussain and other officers of CPTU were present in the meeting.

Mohammad Akhtaruzzaman, Additional Chief Engineer and Project Director of Dhaka WASA and its two other officers were also present on the occasion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
New Dev Bank learns about govt procurement practices in BD
Stocks fall on profit taking
BCCCI gives certificates to business language course participants
Dhaka Travel Mart ends with transaction exceeding Tk 10 cr
BRTC plans to buy 100 double-decker electric buses by 2030
Skill gap in BD RMG leather sectors hits productivity: Study
India plans start-up exchange with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal
BRAC Bank Astha app users to enjoy free e-books


Latest News
Bangladesh announces 29th gas field in Bhola's Ilisha
Guitar smashed by Nirvana's Kurt Cobain sells for nearly $600,000
Brazil's Lula condemns racist abuse of Vinicius
PM to leave for Doha at 3pm
DU Chhatra League protests
Dominant Lyon retain French women's title
Gas supply from another floating LNG terminal resumes after 9 days
AL to hold protest rally across country Monday
315 extremists from 7 districts surrender in Sirajganj
OECD and ADB delegation meets with BGMEA president
Most Read News
Another RUET student found dead at dormitory
Gender biasness in the age of automation
Niko graft: HC bench for holding hearing on Khaleda's plea fixed
Mobile phone tower's radiation below tolerable levels: BTRC Experts
First hajj flight with 415 pilgrims leaves Dhaka
US wants to advance 'deep ties' with Bangladesh
Sylhet's rail link with Dhaka, Ctg halted again
Three tourist dead in Switzerland plane crash
Biman plans to reach US west coast via Japan through code sharing
Police bars protesters at Bangabazar intersection
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft