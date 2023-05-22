Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 22 May, 2023, 11:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks fall on profit taking

Published : Monday, 22 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Business Correspondent

Stocks fell on Sunday as the dominant small investors sold their shares for profit pulling down indices on both the bourses  -- Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

At the end of the day's trade, the DSEX, the broad index of the premier bourse, deducted 8.90 points or 0.14 per cent to settle at 6,281 points. DSES, the Shariah-based index, lost 2.01 points or 0.14 per cent to 1,366. The DS30, the blue-chip index, also lost 4.37 points or 0.19 per cent to close at 2,190.

The DSE turnover however rose to Tk 811 crore, from Tk 711 crore, the turnover on Thursday.
 
The top 10 companies by transaction are:- BSC, Rupali Life Insurance, Intraco Refueling, Chartered Life Insurance, Orion Infusion, Gemini Sea Food, Simtex Industries, Eastern Housing, Meghna Life Insurance and Amara Network.

Top 10 companies with price increase are:- BGIC, Trust Islami Life Insurance, CAPM IBBL Mr. Fah, Global Insurance, National T, Orion Infusion, Simtex Industries, Rupali Life Insurance, Prime Finance First Mr. Fah and Bangaj Ltd.

The top 10 companies in price decline are:- Miracle Industries, Sea Pearl Beach, Chartered Life Insurance, Pragati Life Insurance, Fur Chemical, Gemini Sea Food, Monospool Paper, Metro Spinning, Apex Foods and Agni Systems.

At the CSE, the overall price index CASPI decreased by 1.15 points to 1314. 58. Of the 219 firms that participated in the market rose in price. On the contrary, the price of 67 decreased and the price of 94 remained unchanged. Tk 16.98 crore were traded.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
New Dev Bank learns about govt procurement practices in BD
Stocks fall on profit taking
BCCCI gives certificates to business language course participants
Dhaka Travel Mart ends with transaction exceeding Tk 10 cr
BRTC plans to buy 100 double-decker electric buses by 2030
Skill gap in BD RMG leather sectors hits productivity: Study
India plans start-up exchange with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal
BRAC Bank Astha app users to enjoy free e-books


Latest News
Bangladesh announces 29th gas field in Bhola's Ilisha
Guitar smashed by Nirvana's Kurt Cobain sells for nearly $600,000
Brazil's Lula condemns racist abuse of Vinicius
PM to leave for Doha at 3pm
DU Chhatra League protests
Dominant Lyon retain French women's title
Gas supply from another floating LNG terminal resumes after 9 days
AL to hold protest rally across country Monday
315 extremists from 7 districts surrender in Sirajganj
OECD and ADB delegation meets with BGMEA president
Most Read News
Another RUET student found dead at dormitory
Gender biasness in the age of automation
Niko graft: HC bench for holding hearing on Khaleda's plea fixed
Mobile phone tower's radiation below tolerable levels: BTRC Experts
First hajj flight with 415 pilgrims leaves Dhaka
US wants to advance 'deep ties' with Bangladesh
Sylhet's rail link with Dhaka, Ctg halted again
Three tourist dead in Switzerland plane crash
Biman plans to reach US west coast via Japan through code sharing
Police bars protesters at Bangabazar intersection
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft