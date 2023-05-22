Stocks fall on profit taking







Stocks fell on Sunday as the dominant small investors sold their shares for profit pulling down indices on both the bourses -- Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).At the end of the day's trade, the DSEX, the broad index of the premier bourse, deducted 8.90 points or 0.14 per cent to settle at 6,281 points. DSES, the Shariah-based index, lost 2.01 points or 0.14 per cent to 1,366. The DS30, the blue-chip index, also lost 4.37 points or 0.19 per cent to close at 2,190.The DSE turnover however rose to Tk 811 crore, from Tk 711 crore, the turnover on Thursday.The top 10 companies by transaction are:- BSC, Rupali Life Insurance, Intraco Refueling, Chartered Life Insurance, Orion Infusion, Gemini Sea Food, Simtex Industries, Eastern Housing, Meghna Life Insurance and Amara Network.Top 10 companies with price increase are:- BGIC, Trust Islami Life Insurance, CAPM IBBL Mr. Fah, Global Insurance, National T, Orion Infusion, Simtex Industries, Rupali Life Insurance, Prime Finance First Mr. Fah and Bangaj Ltd.The top 10 companies in price decline are:- Miracle Industries, Sea Pearl Beach, Chartered Life Insurance, Pragati Life Insurance, Fur Chemical, Gemini Sea Food, Monospool Paper, Metro Spinning, Apex Foods and Agni Systems.At the CSE, the overall price index CASPI decreased by 1.15 points to 1314. 58. Of the 219 firms that participated in the market rose in price. On the contrary, the price of 67 decreased and the price of 94 remained unchanged. Tk 16.98 crore were traded.