BRTC plans to buy 100 double-decker electric buses by 2030







The government will provide Tk 256.27 crore from its own fund while a loan from the Indian government will meet further cost of Tk 996.48 crore. These buses will run in the suburbs of Dhaka and Chittagong cities.



According to BRTC, the price of each bus is estimated Tk 4.54 crore.

The cost of foreign training for 460 people to operate the buses has been estimated at Tk 27.28 crore. Besides, the cost of local training of 250 people has been estimated at Tk 5 crore.



An expenditure of Tk 68 crore has been proposed for the purchase of bus parts. 11 KV breaker, 11 KV cable, sub-station and termination kits have been proposed to cost Tk 279.49 crore.



The project is scheduled to be implemented from this year to June 30 June, 2025. Earlier in 2002, 50 Volvo buses were imported with funding from the Swedish International Development Agency (SIDA).



These buses had cost Tk 1.03 crore each, but they have already become depleted due to rough use and poor maintenance. Transport sector experts fear the new buses may face the same fate as those of Volvos.



The government is going to buy electric double-decker under a project 'Procurement of Electric Double Decker AC Buses for BRTC'.



It aims at enhancing reliable and comfortable inter-city public transport facilities, introducing modern technological transport systems and replacing old BRTC buses.



It also aims at reducing traffic congestion and environmental pollution in city streets, besides creating employment.



Road sector experts believe environmental pollution and worsening climate condition now requires innovative technological solutions and upgradation in industries like automobile sector Electric buses can help curbing pollution.



No fumes are emitted while driving in streets. So there will be no air pollution. Moreover, electric vehicles are economically viable, maintenance costs are low and above all environment friendly.



By 2030, diesel or CNG buses will be phased out worldwide from the streets. After 2035, automobile manufacturers will no longer produce with diesel engines. Adding electric vehicles to BRTC's fleet is now more suitable.

Otherwise, a big crisis will suddenly arise.



So BRTC plans to add 100 electric double-deckers in the fleet under Indian Line of Credit in the first phase along with installation of electric charging stations, construction of suitable work sheds.



It also plans to create skilled manpower, washing plants etc and the initial project also aims at procuring 100 electric double-decker AC buses and 15 per cent parts under the Indian Line of Credit (LoC) loan.



