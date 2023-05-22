Skill gap in BD RMG leather sectors hits productivity: Study







These lead to low productivity in factories and the hiring of foreign workers at managerial levels, leading to a loss of foreign currency.



A substantial gap-ranging between 45 per cent and 70 per cent-exists in the skillsets of workers in labour-incentive industries like readymade garments (RMG), leather and footwear, studies by the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) have revealed.

These skill gaps lead to low productivity in factories and the hiring of foreign workers at managerial levels, leading to a loss of foreign currency, the studies found, reports fibre2fashion.



The research was conducted between 2021 and 2022 under the government's Skills for Employment Investment Programme (SEIP).



A study focused on the RMG sector found that 6.5 per cent of woven industries and 2.99 per cent of knit industries expressed the need to hire skilled foreign workers to address the skill gap, particularly at the managerial level.



Around 50,000 foreigners are currently working in Bangladesh due to the lack of skilled leadership in managerial positions, resulting in an annual loss of $5-6 billion, Sanwar Jahan Bhuiyan, deputy executive project director of SEIP, told an event.



The knitting industry faces a skill gap of 68.79 per cent, whereas the woven industry has a slightly lower gap of 47.83 per cent, according to assessments by employers.



Helpers, most sewing machine operators, quality inspectors and some finishing operators in the knitting industry exhibit a higher skill gap compared to others.



On the other hand, management employees, quality controllers, and some finishing operators contribute to a larger share of the overall skill gap among employees in the woven industry, Bangladesh media reports said.



Bangladesh's labour-incentive industries like readymade garments, leather and footwear have a substantial gap-ranging between 45 per cent and 70 per cent-in the skillsets of workers, according to studies.These lead to low productivity in factories and the hiring of foreign workers at managerial levels, leading to a loss of foreign currency.A substantial gap-ranging between 45 per cent and 70 per cent-exists in the skillsets of workers in labour-incentive industries like readymade garments (RMG), leather and footwear, studies by the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) have revealed.These skill gaps lead to low productivity in factories and the hiring of foreign workers at managerial levels, leading to a loss of foreign currency, the studies found, reports fibre2fashion.The research was conducted between 2021 and 2022 under the government's Skills for Employment Investment Programme (SEIP).A study focused on the RMG sector found that 6.5 per cent of woven industries and 2.99 per cent of knit industries expressed the need to hire skilled foreign workers to address the skill gap, particularly at the managerial level.Around 50,000 foreigners are currently working in Bangladesh due to the lack of skilled leadership in managerial positions, resulting in an annual loss of $5-6 billion, Sanwar Jahan Bhuiyan, deputy executive project director of SEIP, told an event.The knitting industry faces a skill gap of 68.79 per cent, whereas the woven industry has a slightly lower gap of 47.83 per cent, according to assessments by employers.Helpers, most sewing machine operators, quality inspectors and some finishing operators in the knitting industry exhibit a higher skill gap compared to others.On the other hand, management employees, quality controllers, and some finishing operators contribute to a larger share of the overall skill gap among employees in the woven industry, Bangladesh media reports said.