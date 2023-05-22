Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 22 May, 2023, 11:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Skill gap in BD RMG leather sectors hits productivity: Study

Published : Monday, 22 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh's labour-incentive industries like readymade garments, leather and footwear have a substantial gap-ranging between 45 per cent and 70 per cent-in the skillsets of workers, according to studies.

These lead to low productivity in factories and the hiring of foreign workers at managerial levels, leading to a loss of foreign currency.

A substantial gap-ranging between 45 per cent and 70 per cent-exists in the skillsets of workers in labour-incentive industries like readymade garments (RMG), leather and footwear, studies by the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) have revealed.

These skill gaps lead to low productivity in factories and the hiring of foreign workers at managerial levels, leading to a loss of foreign currency, the studies found, reports fibre2fashion.

The research was conducted between 2021 and 2022 under the government's Skills for Employment Investment Programme (SEIP).

A study focused on the RMG sector found that 6.5 per cent of woven industries and 2.99 per cent of knit industries expressed the need to hire skilled foreign workers to address the skill gap, particularly at the managerial level.

Around 50,000 foreigners are currently working in Bangladesh due to the lack of skilled leadership in managerial positions, resulting in an annual loss of $5-6 billion, Sanwar Jahan Bhuiyan, deputy executive project director of SEIP, told an event.

The knitting industry faces a skill gap of 68.79 per cent, whereas the woven industry has a slightly lower gap of 47.83 per cent, according to assessments by employers.

Helpers, most sewing machine operators, quality inspectors and some finishing operators in the knitting industry exhibit a higher skill gap compared to others.

On the other hand, management employees, quality controllers, and some finishing operators contribute to a larger share of the overall skill gap among employees in the woven industry, Bangladesh media reports said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
New Dev Bank learns about govt procurement practices in BD
Stocks fall on profit taking
BCCCI gives certificates to business language course participants
Dhaka Travel Mart ends with transaction exceeding Tk 10 cr
BRTC plans to buy 100 double-decker electric buses by 2030
Skill gap in BD RMG leather sectors hits productivity: Study
India plans start-up exchange with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal
BRAC Bank Astha app users to enjoy free e-books


Latest News
Bangladesh announces 29th gas field in Bhola's Ilisha
Guitar smashed by Nirvana's Kurt Cobain sells for nearly $600,000
Brazil's Lula condemns racist abuse of Vinicius
PM to leave for Doha at 3pm
DU Chhatra League protests
Dominant Lyon retain French women's title
Gas supply from another floating LNG terminal resumes after 9 days
AL to hold protest rally across country Monday
315 extremists from 7 districts surrender in Sirajganj
OECD and ADB delegation meets with BGMEA president
Most Read News
Another RUET student found dead at dormitory
Gender biasness in the age of automation
Niko graft: HC bench for holding hearing on Khaleda's plea fixed
Mobile phone tower's radiation below tolerable levels: BTRC Experts
First hajj flight with 415 pilgrims leaves Dhaka
US wants to advance 'deep ties' with Bangladesh
Sylhet's rail link with Dhaka, Ctg halted again
Three tourist dead in Switzerland plane crash
Biman plans to reach US west coast via Japan through code sharing
Police bars protesters at Bangabazar intersection
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft