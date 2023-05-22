Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 22 May, 2023, 11:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

India plans start-up exchange with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal

Published : Monday, 22 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73

NEW DELHI, May 21: After developing a framework for exchange with Bangladesh, India is now planning to execute a similar initiative for Bhutan and Nepal, according to the ET report.

India in its exchange programme aims to support exchange visits between startups from India and the neighbouring countries to facilitate and enhance partnerships, business relations and knowledge exchange.

Which in turn can help boost the subcontinent's economy through the exchange of ideas in emerging areas of technology and innovation.

India has already carried out a few exchange programmes, however, the country is now planning to organise a more structured and broader exchange programme annually with startups from Nepal and Bhutan.

With several unicorns coming up in India, the demand for such exchange programmes has only increased over the past few years, the ET report said citing a government official.

Such exchange programmes in the region will not only help MSMEs in the region but also provide support for Global Value Chains (GVC) that are looking to make a shift.

Since 2016, India has tried to ease the policy atmosphere for startups. Until now, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has recognised more than 61,000 startups across 55 industries.

As India pushes for resilient GVCs through its G20 presidency, the development of such regional chains with a focus on startups can help India as well as its neighbours. Business Standard (India)


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
New Dev Bank learns about govt procurement practices in BD
Stocks fall on profit taking
BCCCI gives certificates to business language course participants
Dhaka Travel Mart ends with transaction exceeding Tk 10 cr
BRTC plans to buy 100 double-decker electric buses by 2030
Skill gap in BD RMG leather sectors hits productivity: Study
India plans start-up exchange with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal
BRAC Bank Astha app users to enjoy free e-books


Latest News
Bangladesh announces 29th gas field in Bhola's Ilisha
Guitar smashed by Nirvana's Kurt Cobain sells for nearly $600,000
Brazil's Lula condemns racist abuse of Vinicius
PM to leave for Doha at 3pm
DU Chhatra League protests
Dominant Lyon retain French women's title
Gas supply from another floating LNG terminal resumes after 9 days
AL to hold protest rally across country Monday
315 extremists from 7 districts surrender in Sirajganj
OECD and ADB delegation meets with BGMEA president
Most Read News
Another RUET student found dead at dormitory
Gender biasness in the age of automation
Niko graft: HC bench for holding hearing on Khaleda's plea fixed
Mobile phone tower's radiation below tolerable levels: BTRC Experts
First hajj flight with 415 pilgrims leaves Dhaka
US wants to advance 'deep ties' with Bangladesh
Sylhet's rail link with Dhaka, Ctg halted again
Three tourist dead in Switzerland plane crash
Biman plans to reach US west coast via Japan through code sharing
Police bars protesters at Bangabazar intersection
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft