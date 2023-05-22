Video
BRAC Bank Astha app users to enjoy free e-books

Published : Monday, 22 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 170
Business Desk

BRAC Bank has introduced a new e-book platform within its digital banking app called 'Astha', catering to its users' comprehensive lifestyle and entertainment needs.

Known as 'Astha Books', this new feature is the latest addition to the app's trending 'Astha Lifestyle' section. With this addition, over 3.40 lakh 'Astha' users can now conveniently access a wide range of e-books and audiobooks directly within the app, says a press release.

This marks the first time in Bangladesh that customers can enjoy e-books through a banking app. To provide this delightful experience, BRAC Bank has partnered with E.B. Solutions Limited (EBS).

As part of the agreement, 'Astha' users will have free access to premium subscriptions of e-books and audiobook content from the 'Boighor' platform (http://boighor.com).

The signing ceremony took place at BRAC Bank's Head Office in Dhaka recently with Mahiul Islam, Head of Retail Banking at BRAC Bank, and Enamul Haque, Director at EBS, representing their respective organizations.

From EBS, Ahsan Sharif, Chief Commercial Officer; M A A Mehedi Hasan, CTO; Mynul Haque Ronei, Senior Manager; and Zafreen Hossain, Senior Executive; and from BRAC Bank, Ekram Kabir, Head of Communications; TanjinaAnis, Head of Digital Business and Payments; and Sultan Mahmud Sarkar, Senior Assistant Vice President, Digital Business and Payments; were also present on the occasion.

The new 'Astha Books' feature allows 'Astha' users to indulge in their passion for reading on the go using their mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other digital devices.

The platform offers a collection of over 800 e-books, including genres like stories, novels, poems, and articles, encompassing thrilling, romantic, horrific, adventurous, contemporary, fantasy, and historical themes.

BRAC Bank remains committed to delivering its users the best lifestyle and banking experiences through its digital banking super app. Alongside 'Astha Books', the app offers complimentary services such as 'Astha Play' (OTT platform), 'Astha Music' (labelled music platform), and 'Astha Islamic' (information service).

Additionally, 'Astha Travel' and 'Astha Learning' services provide special discounts exclusively for 'Astha' users.

Exciting new features will continue to be added to the 'Astha Lifestyle' section to enhance customers' digital experiences.

These unique offerings solidify Astha's position as a leading super app in Bangladesh.


