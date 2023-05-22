

IUB finds DBL Ceramics a leading green factory



DBL Ceramics is one of the leading ceramic tile manufacturers in Bangladesh. The visit included a tour of the factory with the fully automated process and state-of-the-art technology.



The IUB team was impressed with the commitment of the management to zero-emission production including recycling all water consumed at the factory, reducing carbon emissions, and world-class management of waste materials, says a press release.



A free and frank exchange of ideas was held to identify key research areas where IUB can assist the factory management to accomplish their goals of a greener an environment friendly production of their product.



Mohammad Bayazed Bashar, head of operations at DBL Ceramics Ltd. was very positive about collaborations between IUB and DBL Ceramics in the future.



Tanzila Ahmed, an IUB alumni who is working at DBL Ceramics as Corporate Sales and Sustainibility facilitated the visit and the IUB team was represented by Dr. K. A. Rabbani, Dr. Md. Hafizur Rahman, Dr. Sadia Nazneen Karobi and Saquib Ahmad Khan.



A group of faculty and students from the Department of Environmental Science and Management under the School of Environment and Life Sciences, Independent University of Bangladesh (IUB) went to the DBL Ceramics Limited in Gazipur recently to discuss potential research and other collaborations.DBL Ceramics is one of the leading ceramic tile manufacturers in Bangladesh. The visit included a tour of the factory with the fully automated process and state-of-the-art technology.The IUB team was impressed with the commitment of the management to zero-emission production including recycling all water consumed at the factory, reducing carbon emissions, and world-class management of waste materials, says a press release.A free and frank exchange of ideas was held to identify key research areas where IUB can assist the factory management to accomplish their goals of a greener an environment friendly production of their product.Mohammad Bayazed Bashar, head of operations at DBL Ceramics Ltd. was very positive about collaborations between IUB and DBL Ceramics in the future.Tanzila Ahmed, an IUB alumni who is working at DBL Ceramics as Corporate Sales and Sustainibility facilitated the visit and the IUB team was represented by Dr. K. A. Rabbani, Dr. Md. Hafizur Rahman, Dr. Sadia Nazneen Karobi and Saquib Ahmad Khan.