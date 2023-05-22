Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 22 May, 2023, 11:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

IUB finds DBL Ceramics a leading green factory

Published : Monday, 22 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122
Business Desk

IUB finds DBL Ceramics a leading green factory

IUB finds DBL Ceramics a leading green factory

A group of faculty and students from the Department of Environmental Science and Management under the School of Environment and Life Sciences, Independent University of Bangladesh (IUB) went to the DBL Ceramics Limited in Gazipur recently to discuss potential research and other collaborations.

DBL Ceramics is one of the leading ceramic tile manufacturers in Bangladesh. The visit included a tour of the factory with the fully automated process and state-of-the-art technology.

The IUB team was impressed with the commitment of the management to zero-emission production including recycling all water consumed at the factory, reducing carbon emissions, and world-class management of waste materials, says a press release.
 

A free and frank exchange of ideas was held to identify key research areas where IUB can assist the factory management to accomplish their goals of a greener an environment friendly production of their product.

Mohammad Bayazed Bashar, head of operations at DBL Ceramics Ltd. was very positive about collaborations between IUB and DBL Ceramics in the future.

Tanzila Ahmed, an IUB alumni who is working at DBL Ceramics as Corporate Sales and Sustainibility facilitated the visit and the IUB team was represented by Dr. K. A. Rabbani, Dr. Md. Hafizur Rahman, Dr. Sadia Nazneen Karobi and Saquib Ahmad Khan.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
New Dev Bank learns about govt procurement practices in BD
Stocks fall on profit taking
BCCCI gives certificates to business language course participants
Dhaka Travel Mart ends with transaction exceeding Tk 10 cr
BRTC plans to buy 100 double-decker electric buses by 2030
Skill gap in BD RMG leather sectors hits productivity: Study
India plans start-up exchange with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal
BRAC Bank Astha app users to enjoy free e-books


Latest News
Bangladesh announces 29th gas field in Bhola's Ilisha
Guitar smashed by Nirvana's Kurt Cobain sells for nearly $600,000
Brazil's Lula condemns racist abuse of Vinicius
PM to leave for Doha at 3pm
DU Chhatra League protests
Dominant Lyon retain French women's title
Gas supply from another floating LNG terminal resumes after 9 days
AL to hold protest rally across country Monday
315 extremists from 7 districts surrender in Sirajganj
OECD and ADB delegation meets with BGMEA president
Most Read News
Another RUET student found dead at dormitory
Gender biasness in the age of automation
Niko graft: HC bench for holding hearing on Khaleda's plea fixed
Mobile phone tower's radiation below tolerable levels: BTRC Experts
First hajj flight with 415 pilgrims leaves Dhaka
US wants to advance 'deep ties' with Bangladesh
Sylhet's rail link with Dhaka, Ctg halted again
Three tourist dead in Switzerland plane crash
Biman plans to reach US west coast via Japan through code sharing
Police bars protesters at Bangabazar intersection
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft