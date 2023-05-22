

Sheltech hands over housing project to landowner, unit buyers



The landowner of this project is the renowned Urban planner and Ex Chairman of UGC Professor Nazrul Islam. In this handover Ceremony Tausif Iqbal Siddiqui, Associate Director of Sheltech Group, Md. Sharif Hossain Bhuiyan, CEO of Sheltech (Pvt.) Ltd, Head of Operations Shahjahan were present along with other senior officials of Sheltech and unit buyers, says a press release.

Professor Nazrul Islam said- Sheltech is the first real estate company in Bangladesh to receive the latest ISO Certification (ISO 9001:2015) in recognition of our quality management systems, professionalism and continuous innovation in design and construction. Sheltech is a trusted name in the real estate and housing industry.





At Sheltech, our commitment to clients forms the very core of our business. As such, we have always handed over our project to clients on time, regardless of the prevailing market conditions.



Sheltech (Pvt.) Ltd. was established in 1988 with a promise that- Your dream, our pledge. It's one of the pioneers in the Real Estate and Housing Industry of Bangladesh. In 34 years of its journey, Sheltech has constructed over 3800 units (Residential & Commercial) all around Dhaka city and has become a symbol for excellence in the country's real estate sector.



Sheltech (Pvt.) handed over the exclusive residential project 'SHELTECH SHAMATATA' to the landowner and unit buyers at Sheltech Tower in the capital on Thursday last.Professor Nazrul Islam said- Sheltech is the first real estate company in Bangladesh to receive the latest ISO Certification (ISO 9001:2015) in recognition of our quality management systems, professionalism and continuous innovation in design and construction. Sheltech is a trusted name in the real estate and housing industry.Md. Sharif Hossain Bhuiyan, CEO of Sheltech (Pvt.) Ltd said that- Sheltech has been working for 35 years to build the dream of modern Dhaka by building environment-friendly residential projects under the supervision of architects and engineers working at Sheltech. Sheltech Samatata represents visually stunning architecture built with the finest materials and technology, a framed structure as per Bangladesh national building code.At Sheltech, our commitment to clients forms the very core of our business. As such, we have always handed over our project to clients on time, regardless of the prevailing market conditions.Sheltech (Pvt.) Ltd. was established in 1988 with a promise that- Your dream, our pledge. It's one of the pioneers in the Real Estate and Housing Industry of Bangladesh. In 34 years of its journey, Sheltech has constructed over 3800 units (Residential & Commercial) all around Dhaka city and has become a symbol for excellence in the country's real estate sector.