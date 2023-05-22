

Epic Properties starts new project Magnolia CHATTOGRAM, May 21: Epic Properties Limited has officially launched a new premium quality housing project 'Epic Magnolia'.

Epic Properties Director Engineer Mohammad Anwar Hossain inaugurated the construction work of the project on Thursday with ground breaking at Nasirabad Properties in South Khulshi of the port city.Engineer Mohammad Anwar Hossain said: "We are building the projects according to the needs and tastes of the customers. Epic Magnolia is a premium quality project in its continuation. Soon we will bring more new projects for customers, which will have all the latest facilities."Land owner, former bank officer and businessman Mohammad Mostak Hossain were also present among others.Epic Properties Limited has completed more than 60 projects in Dhaka and Chattogram and handed over more than 2500 apartments to customers in 20 years since its inception in the housing construction sector in 2003. It is an ISO 9001:2015 certified organization.