

'BD-Japan ties can be strengthened thru more trade, investment'



The event was held at the Japanese Embassy in Dhaka on May 16 last, says a press release.



The presentation delivered by Dr Khatun was part of a research study conducted by CPD in 2022 on the occasion of the 50 years relationship between Bangladesh and Japan. The study was conducted based on existing literature and interviews with Bangladeshi and Japanese experts and policymakers.

Following Dr Khatun's presentation, a panel discussion session was held, which was moderated by Mr Hiroki Haruta, First Secretary and the Head of the Economic Section of the Embassy of Japan in Bangladesh.



The panel session also hosted four distinguished panel members including Dr Fahmida Khatun, Dr Masrur Reaz, Chairman and Founder of Policy Exchange Bangladesh, Mr Yuji Ando, Country Representative of JETRO Dhaka, and Mr Tareq Rafi Bhuiyan (Jun), Managing Director of New Vision Solutions Ltd.



The seminar also included a soft launch of the forthcoming book to be published by Palgrave Macmillan titled "Bangladesh-Japan Partnership: The Next Development Journey", co-authored by Dr Fahmida Khatun, Mr Syed Yusuf Saadat, Ms Kashfia Ashraf, and Ms Afrin Mahbub.



The introductory remarks for the seminar were delivered by Mr. Iwama Kiminori, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Embassy of Japan in Bangladesh.



He mentioned Dr Fahmida Khatun's recent visit to Japan, where she engaged with prominent Japanese economists and Bangladeshis active in Japan.



He highlighted that one of the purposes of the seminar was to share Dr Khatun's experiences and discuss ways to enhance the trade and investment relationship between Bangladesh and Japan.



Given the successful visit of Bangladesh's Prime Minister, last month, the Ambassador expressed the need to move forward and follow up on the discussions.



He mentioned his pleasure to be part of the launching of the forthcoming book titled "Bangladesh-Japan Partnership: The Next Development Journey", co-authored by Dr Fahmida Khatun and her team, adding to the significance of the event.



In her opening remarks, Dr Fahmida Khatun, briefly spoke about her visit to Japan where she met with Japanese experts and policymakers from the government to understand how the relationship between Bangladesh and Japan could be taken forward.



Dr Khatun recalled that Bangladesh and Japan established diplomatic ties in 1972, but their relationship went back even before Bangladesh gained independence.



Currently, Bangladesh is undergoing a double transition and faces challenges posed by the Fourth Industrial Revolution.



Trade with Japan has shown improvement since Bangladesh's independence, with Bangladesh exporting to Japan in the ready-made garment, leather, footwear, and textile sectors.



To promote investment, a Japanese Economic Zone is being constructed in Araihazar, Narayanganj, with tax exemptions, income tax immunity, duty-free exports, cash incentives, and bonded warehousing facilities.



The Bangladesh-Japan relationship can be strengthened through foreign policy and trade agreements, the BIG-B initiative, and development cooperation, she said.



Bangladesh has found Japan to be an exceptional development partner, displaying unparalleled dedication, quality, and sincerity in their relationship.



Dr Khatun further added that the experience of interacting with Japanese experts and policymakers has revealed a humble and polite, yet focused and sincere approach.



Japan's cultural blend of East and West, along with its high level of development and rich cultural values, resonates well with Bangladesh.



Her trip provided an excellent opportunity to discuss collaborative efforts and explore avenues for cooperation.



Impressively, Japanese libraries even house physical copies of Bangladeshi books, reflecting the positive impression Japan holds of Bangladesh.



