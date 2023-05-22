Emirates passengers can enjoy free Wi-Fi onboard  







The new initiative has resulted in an additional 30,000 Economy Class passengers connecting to complimentary onboard Wi-Fi every week, says a press release.



Skywards members, whether Blue, Silver, Gold, or Platinum tier, traveling in any class, whether Economy, Premium Economy, Business, or First Class will enjoy free app messaging. Additionally, First Class passengers will have unlimited free internet if they are Skywards members, enabling them to shop or work online while inflight, as will Silver, Gold, and Platinum Skywards members traveling in Business Class.

Platinum Skywards members have complimentary internet access in all classes.



Passengers simply need to join Emirates Skywards - an easy and complimentary process, in order to access free Wi-Fi.



Those interested can sign up via emirates.com, flydubai.com, through the official Emirates app, or the flydubai app and directly from the Wi-Fi portal onboard. Emirates Skywards has more than 30 million members worldwide.



Emirates has constantly been at the forefront of inflight Wi-Fi developments and has to date invested more than US$ 300 million dollars into onboard connectivity.



