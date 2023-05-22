

MBL holds training on operational and compliance issues of agent banking



Desk officials from the Agent Banking Division along with various branches and uposhakha's participated at the training.



Adil Raihan, Deputy Managing Director and CSBO of the bank inaugurated the training. In his address Adil Raihan advised participating officers to fully adhere to the central bank guidelines on agent banking and its operational procedures.

He also emphasized strongly on the importance of customer service. Faculties of training institute and officials from Agent Banking Division of the bank conducted the training sessions.



Md. Enayet Ullah, EVP and head of Internal Control and Compliance Division and Darpon Kanti Roy, Head of Agent Banking Division were also present at the daylong programme. Javed Tariq, Principal of MBTI moderated the training programme.





