

Pubali Bank holds anti-money laundering training of BAMLCOs



Branch Anti -Money Laundering Compliance Officer (BAMLCOs) of Dhaka North, Dhaka Central, Dhaka South, Narayangonj and Gazipur region and eight Corporate Branches of Dhaka of Pubali Bank Limited took part in this Training Workshop.



Mohammad Ali, Managing Director and CEO of Pubali Bank Ltd was chief guest at the inaugural session of the Training Workshop. Md. Arifuzzaman, Director of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) was special guest. Mohammad Shahadat Hossain, Deputy Managing Director of Pubali Bank Ltd. and Chief Anti Money Laundering Compliance Officer (CAMLCO) presided over.

Muhammad Mohsin Hossaini, Additional Director of BFIU; Md. Rokon-Uz-Zaman, Joint Director of BFIU and Mohammad Ismail Prodhan, Joint Director of BFIU were the Resource Persons of the Training Workshop. Shyam Sundar Banik, DGM; DCAMLCO and Head of Anti Money Laundering Division was the Co-ordinator.



Pubali Bank Ltd Anti- Money Laundering Division organised a Day Long Training Workshop on Prevention of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing of BAMLCOs at bank's head office auditorium recently, says a press release.Branch Anti -Money Laundering Compliance Officer (BAMLCOs) of Dhaka North, Dhaka Central, Dhaka South, Narayangonj and Gazipur region and eight Corporate Branches of Dhaka of Pubali Bank Limited took part in this Training Workshop.Mohammad Ali, Managing Director and CEO of Pubali Bank Ltd was chief guest at the inaugural session of the Training Workshop. Md. Arifuzzaman, Director of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) was special guest. Mohammad Shahadat Hossain, Deputy Managing Director of Pubali Bank Ltd. and Chief Anti Money Laundering Compliance Officer (CAMLCO) presided over.Muhammad Mohsin Hossaini, Additional Director of BFIU; Md. Rokon-Uz-Zaman, Joint Director of BFIU and Mohammad Ismail Prodhan, Joint Director of BFIU were the Resource Persons of the Training Workshop. Shyam Sundar Banik, DGM; DCAMLCO and Head of Anti Money Laundering Division was the Co-ordinator.