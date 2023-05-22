

AIBL opens its 210th branch at Nazumia Hat, Ctg



President of Chittagong Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industries and Chairman of KDS Group Alhajj Khalilur Rahman inaugurated the branch as Chief Guest.



Chairman of the Bank Alhajj Salim Rahman, Vice Chairman of Board Executive Committee Alhajj Mohammad Abdus Salam, Directors Alhajj Ahamedul Hoque, Alhajj Abdul Malek Mollah and Alhajj Md. Rafiqul Islam were present as special guests. Managing Director and CEO Farman R. Chowdhury presided over the ceremony.

Build Tech Chairman Md Yunus Gani Chowdhury spoke on the occasion. Mohammad Nazrul Haque of N. Mohammad Group, Managing Director of Jumaira Holdings Mohammad Shahjahan and a large number of well-wishers were present on the occasion.



Deputy Managing Director Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury and Senior Executive Vice President and Head of AIBL Chattogram Zone Mohammad Azam were also present. The event was conducted by Senior Executive Vice President Engr. Md. Habib Ullah.



A large number of local people and well-wishers were present in the inauguration ceremony. Branch manager of Nazumia Hat Md. Shahjahan Haider concluded the programme.



