Government to honour 44 businesspeople as CIP today







Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque will formally hand over the honour award as the chief guest at Hotel Intercontinental in the capital while Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder, Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain and FBCCI president Md Jashim Uddin will remain present as special guests.

Industries Secretary Zakia Sultana will preside over the function.





Every nominated CIP will get a CIP card and enjoy a number of facilities, including priority in seat reservation at government transports in air, road, rail and waterways, getting invitation at national events, could get special facilities in the government hospitals for ensuring treatment of their spouse and children.



The CIPs will be able to use the cards as passes to use the VIP lounge-2 at the airports.



The CIPs nominated as ex-officio are Sheikh Fazle Fahim, former president of Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), Kamran Tanvirur Rahman, former president of Bangladesh Employers Federation, Mohammad Ali Khokon, president of Bangladesh Textile Mills Association, Rupali Haque Chowdhury, president of Foreign Investors Chambers of Commerce and Industry, AKM Salim Osman, president of Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association and Anwar-ul-Alam Chowdhury, president of Bangladesh Chambers of Industries.



CIPs from the large-scale industries (manufacturing) are Managing Partner of Square Pharmaceuticals' Eric S Chowdhury, Chairman of BSRM Steels Ali Hossain Akbar Ali, Pran Dairy Ltd Chairman Md Eleash Mridha, Managing Director (MD) of Olympic Industries Ltd Mubarak Ali, Deputy Managing Director (DMD) Zaber and Zubair Fabrics Ltd Mohammad Abdullah Zaber, MD of ACI Ltd Arif Doula, MD of Popular Pharmaceuticals Ltd Mustafizur Rahman, DMD of Abdul Monem Group ASM Mainuddin Monem, Chairman of Fariha Knit Tex Mohammad Mamun Bhuiyan, MD of Square Food and Beverage Anjan Chowdhury, MD of Hams Garments Ltd Md Shafiqur Rahman, Badsha Textile Mills Sponsor Director Kamal Uddin Ahmad, Mir Ceramic Limited Director Mahreen Nasir, Durable Plastic Ltd Director Uzma Chowdhury, Runner Automobiles Ltd Chairman Hafizur Rahman Khan, Winner

Stainless Steel Mills Ltd Chairman Sohel Rana, Tasniah Fabrics Ltd Sponsor Director Ahmed Arif Billah, Shohagpur Textiles Mills Ltd Chairman Abdul Hai Sarker, Envoy Textiles Chairman Kutubuddin Ahmed and Confidence Power Holdings Limited Vice-Chairman Imran Karim.



CIPs from the large-scale industries (service) are STS Holdings managing director Khondoker Monir Uddin, SB Tel Enterprises Ltd managing director Zakaria Shahid, The Civil Engineers Limited managing director Eng Md Atiqur Rahman, Concord Real Estate and Development chairman SM Kamal Uddin and Eastern Housing Ltd chairman Manzurul Islam.



CIPs from the medium-scale industries are Biswas Poultry and Fish Feed Ltd Chairman Md Mahbubur Rahman, Incepta Vaccine Limited Vice-Chairman Akter Jahan Hasmeen Muktadir, MD of Auko-tex Ltd Abdus Sobhan, MD of Jinnat Knitwear Ltd Md Abdul Jabbar, MD of Romania Food & Beverage Ltd Humayun Kabir Bablu, MD of Prome Agro Foods Ltd Md Enamul Hasan Khan, Masco Picasso Limited Director Fahima Akter, MD of Torque Fashions Ltd Mohammed Kamal Uddin, Jinnat

Apparels Ltd Chairman Abdul Wahed and MD of M/S Citadel Apparels Ltd Md Mahidul Islam.



Today (Monday) government will honour some 44 personalities as commercially important persons (industry) in different categories for their contributions to the country's overall economy through setting up industries, creating employments and increasing national income in 2021.Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque will formally hand over the honour award as the chief guest at Hotel Intercontinental in the capital while Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder, Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain and FBCCI president Md Jashim Uddin will remain present as special guests.Industries Secretary Zakia Sultana will preside over the function.Among the 44 businessmen, six have been selected under the ex-officio category, 25 under large industries, 10 under medium industries, two under small industries and one under micro industries category, said a press release.Every nominated CIP will get a CIP card and enjoy a number of facilities, including priority in seat reservation at government transports in air, road, rail and waterways, getting invitation at national events, could get special facilities in the government hospitals for ensuring treatment of their spouse and children.The CIPs will be able to use the cards as passes to use the VIP lounge-2 at the airports.The CIPs nominated as ex-officio are Sheikh Fazle Fahim, former president of Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), Kamran Tanvirur Rahman, former president of Bangladesh Employers Federation, Mohammad Ali Khokon, president of Bangladesh Textile Mills Association, Rupali Haque Chowdhury, president of Foreign Investors Chambers of Commerce and Industry, AKM Salim Osman, president of Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association and Anwar-ul-Alam Chowdhury, president of Bangladesh Chambers of Industries.CIPs from the large-scale industries (manufacturing) are Managing Partner of Square Pharmaceuticals' Eric S Chowdhury, Chairman of BSRM Steels Ali Hossain Akbar Ali, Pran Dairy Ltd Chairman Md Eleash Mridha, Managing Director (MD) of Olympic Industries Ltd Mubarak Ali, Deputy Managing Director (DMD) Zaber and Zubair Fabrics Ltd Mohammad Abdullah Zaber, MD of ACI Ltd Arif Doula, MD of Popular Pharmaceuticals Ltd Mustafizur Rahman, DMD of Abdul Monem Group ASM Mainuddin Monem, Chairman of Fariha Knit Tex Mohammad Mamun Bhuiyan, MD of Square Food and Beverage Anjan Chowdhury, MD of Hams Garments Ltd Md Shafiqur Rahman, Badsha Textile Mills Sponsor Director Kamal Uddin Ahmad, Mir Ceramic Limited Director Mahreen Nasir, Durable Plastic Ltd Director Uzma Chowdhury, Runner Automobiles Ltd Chairman Hafizur Rahman Khan, WinnerStainless Steel Mills Ltd Chairman Sohel Rana, Tasniah Fabrics Ltd Sponsor Director Ahmed Arif Billah, Shohagpur Textiles Mills Ltd Chairman Abdul Hai Sarker, Envoy Textiles Chairman Kutubuddin Ahmed and Confidence Power Holdings Limited Vice-Chairman Imran Karim.CIPs from the large-scale industries (service) are STS Holdings managing director Khondoker Monir Uddin, SB Tel Enterprises Ltd managing director Zakaria Shahid, The Civil Engineers Limited managing director Eng Md Atiqur Rahman, Concord Real Estate and Development chairman SM Kamal Uddin and Eastern Housing Ltd chairman Manzurul Islam.CIPs from the medium-scale industries are Biswas Poultry and Fish Feed Ltd Chairman Md Mahbubur Rahman, Incepta Vaccine Limited Vice-Chairman Akter Jahan Hasmeen Muktadir, MD of Auko-tex Ltd Abdus Sobhan, MD of Jinnat Knitwear Ltd Md Abdul Jabbar, MD of Romania Food & Beverage Ltd Humayun Kabir Bablu, MD of Prome Agro Foods Ltd Md Enamul Hasan Khan, Masco Picasso Limited Director Fahima Akter, MD of Torque Fashions Ltd Mohammed Kamal Uddin, JinnatApparels Ltd Chairman Abdul Wahed and MD of M/S Citadel Apparels Ltd Md Mahidul Islam.