Monday, 22 May, 2023, 11:07 AM
Home Business

Banks, FIs asked to display BB hotline numbers

Published : Monday, 22 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120
Business Correspondent


Bangladesh Bank (BB) has issued a directive to banks and non-bank financial institutions (FIs) to prominently display the central bank hotline number with FIs customer service numbers aiming to facilitating quickly solving customers' complaints.
The hotline number for Bangladesh Bank is 16236.

The Financial Institutions and Markets Department of BB on Sunday sent an instruction to the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of all financial institutions, reinforcing the importance of this measure.

This circular follows a previous notification that was issued by the central bank to banks, containing the same instructions.

According to the circular, the objective of this measure is to accelerate digital financial activities as part of the 'Smart Bangladesh' initiative and ensure citizens have access to financial services, along with swift complaint resolution.

It stipulates that the existing complaint boxes of financial institutions should prominently display their own hotline number, as well as the hotline number of Bangladesh Bank (16236).

This order will come into immediate effect, the circular said.


