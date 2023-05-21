Video
Breach Of Agreement

Singer Noble placed on one day remand

Published : Sunday, 21 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Saturday placed singer Mainul Ahsan Noble on a one-day remand on charge of taking money without performing on stage.

Metropolitan Magistrate Ahmed Humayun Kabir passed the order after hearing  on both the remand and bail prayers.

Detective Branch of Police Inspector Humayun Kabir, also the Investigation Officer of the case, produced Noble before the CMM court with a three-day remand prayer for interrogation.

In the remand prayer, the IO said singer Noble on March 25 this year signed a contract promising to perform a live programme at a school in Shariatpur scheduled for April 28.  The singer took an advance payment of Tk 172,000 in several phases from the organisers but did not show up at the event, putting the organisers in trouble. Nobel needs to be remanded to find out why he didn't show up, the IO added.

The defence side, however, submitted an application seeking bail along with cancellation of the remand prayer saying that Noble was implicated in the case just to harass him.

Upon hearing both the sides, the magistrate turned down the defence plea and placed Noble on one-day remand for quizzing about the incident.

The case against the singer is that former student of Shariatpur's Bhedarganj Headquarter Pilot Govt High School signed a contract of Tk 175,000 with Noble on March 25 to sing at their SSC 2016 Bacth get-together and cultural progrmme which was scheduled to be held on April 28.

 The complainant and his friend signed the contract at Motijheel Hotel Hirajheel. As per the contract the accused singer received Tk. 175,000 from the complainant in two phases.  But the singer did appear on the scheduled time.

Noble, who shot to fame in 2018 and 2019 through the Indian musical reality TV show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, has been involved in several controversies recently.

He behaved erratically and tried to break the microphone stand on stage during his performance at the golden jubilee programme at Fulbari Degree College of Kurigram district on April 26.

A video clip of the incident went viral on social media.



