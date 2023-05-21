APBn SI, wife detained with 20,000 Yaba pills





COX'S BAZAR, May 20: An Armed Police Battalion (APBn) official and his wife were arrested along with 20,000 Yaba pills from a bus counter in Cox's Bazar on Friday night.



The couple is Rezaul Karim, 47, and Molina Pasha, 43, of Sirajganj. Rezaul Karim claimed that he is in-charge of Teknaf Alikhali Rohingya Camp.





Tuntu Moni Chakma, sub-inspector of Teknaf Narcotics Control Directorate, said, "Rezaul was travelling to Cox's Bazar with his wife."



"When they were returning, they kept the Yaba pills for smuggling to Dhaka. Receiving the information, one of our team raided the counter and seized 20,000 Yaba pills after searching the couple's luggage.



Our team members also detained the couple"



"Rezaul claimed himself as a sub-inspector of 16 APBn, a specialised combat unit of the Bangladesh Police. A case was under process in this regard," Tuntu Moni Chakma said.



