Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 21 May, 2023, 6:41 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

APBn SI, wife detained with 20,000 Yaba pills

Published : Sunday, 21 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Our Correspondent


COX'S BAZAR, May 20:  An Armed Police Battalion (APBn) official and his wife were arrested along with 20,000 Yaba pills from a bus counter in Cox's Bazar on Friday night.

The couple is Rezaul Karim, 47, and Molina Pasha, 43, of Sirajganj. Rezaul Karim claimed that he is in-charge of Teknaf Alikhali Rohingya Camp.
A team of Narcotics Control Directorate detained them from Green Line Paribahan counter at Kolatali Dolphin intersection around 10:00pm with the drugs.

Tuntu Moni Chakma, sub-inspector of Teknaf Narcotics Control Directorate, said, "Rezaul was travelling to Cox's Bazar with his wife."

"When they were returning, they kept the Yaba pills for smuggling to Dhaka. Receiving the information, one of our team raided the counter and seized 20,000 Yaba pills after searching the couple's luggage.

 Our team members also detained the couple"

"Rezaul claimed himself as a sub-inspector of 16 APBn, a specialised combat unit of the Bangladesh Police. A case was under process in this regard," Tuntu Moni Chakma said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Singer Noble placed on one day remand
China expresses 'strong dissatisfaction' with G7 communique
China opposes G20 meeting in Indian-rule Kashmir and will skip it
Wagner claims Bakhmut captured, Kyiv says fighting ongoing
APBn SI, wife detained with 20,000 Yaba pills
First Hajj flight with 419 pilgrims leaves Dhaka
HC outlines new sentencing guidelines for lower courts
AL wooing Olama League ahead of polls


Latest News
Classmates demand justice over killing of Rhidoy
25 pro-BNP lawyers get anticipatory bail over violence at SCBA
Case filed against four people over theft of newborn
Worker dies after falling off ladder in city
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Nineteen Covid cases reported in 24hrs
One dengue patient die, 33 hospitalised in 24hrs
Saudi envoy calls on President Shahabuddin
495 BNP men sued over AL-BNP clash in Patuakhali
Jahangir says ACC is being used to harass him
Most Read News
Singer Nobel becomes habituated to drinking everyday: DB
Woman crashed by pick-up after falling from rickshaw in city
First hajj flight with 419 pilgrims leaves Dhaka on Sunday
Gender biasness in the age of automation
Rail link of Sylhet with Dhaka, Ctg resumes after 15 hours
PM calls on President
Train derails in Moulvibazar, rail link with Sylhet cut off
Sheikh Hasina must leave power -- it's our only demand: Fakhrul
Singer Noble arrested
25 injured in BNP-AL clash in Patuakhali
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft